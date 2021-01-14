Sponsored Content
Schallenberg Visits Troubled Ethiopia
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Due to the recent conflict in Tigray, the Covid-19 pandemic, and natural disasters, Ethiopia faces enormous challenges. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has travelled to the country in order to hold talks with the Ethiopian President and Foreign Minister and assures monetary aid from the Foreign Disaster Relief Fund.
Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met in the Ethiopian capital Addis Abeba to discuss current issues. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
In his first trip in 2021, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg travelled to Ethiopia, which has been a priority country for Austrian development cooperation for almost 30 years and is facing enormous challenges due to the conflict in the Tigray region and the precarious humanitarian situation.
"Ethiopia has truly experienced a tsunami of crises …
