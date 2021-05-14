Sponsored Content
Schallenberg and Central 5: "Restore Cross-Border Travel as soon as Possible"
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 3 hours ago; 11:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the Central 5 meeting in Bratislava, with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine as a special guest, the Slovak, Czech, Slovenian, Hungarian and Austrian head of diplomacies discussed foreign relation issues, in particular cooperation in the progress for the European "Green Passport".
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the Central 5 meeting in Bratislava. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
At the Central 5 (C5) meeting in Bratislava, the Foreign Minister from Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria came together to discuss current foreign relations. Additionally, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was invited as a guest for this meeting. …
