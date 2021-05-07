Czech Republic and Austria Ready for Bilateral "Green Passport"

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 11:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

The newly appointed Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhánek and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg met in Prague. Both politicians agreed on the need of a timely solution for inner-European travel and took the first steps towards a bilateral "Green Passport".

The Czech Foreign Minister Kulhánek (right) and his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg (left) met in Prague. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Dragan Tatic / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was the guest of his new Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhánek in Prague, Czech Republic. …

