Schallenberg, Kulhánek and Korčok Condemn Violence Against Journalists

The three Foreign Ministers from Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of free journalism. The commentary was published in newspapers from the respective countries, a summary of the statement can be read below.

The Foreign Ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria have issued a joint statement in which they emphasize the importance of free journalism. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / European People's Party / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, the Czech, Slovak and Austrian Foreign Ministers, Jakub Kulhánek, Ivan Korčok, and Alexander Schallenberg, emphasize the importance of free journalism to our family of values in a guest commentary published in Austria's Die Presse, Czech's Lidové noviny, and in a Slovakian newspaper. …

