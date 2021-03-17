Sponsored Content
Prime Ministers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Latvia and Croatia Meet Kurz
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
In order to discuss the EU vaccine distribution, the Prime Ministers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Latvia, Croatia met Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The country representatives demand a correction mechanism, which would erase differences in the vaccination progress between member countries.
From left to right: Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Janša, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hosted a working meeting on EU vaccine distribution with the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Latvia and Croatia.
"Today we discussed together the issue of vaccine distribution within the European Union. It is important for all of us to note that this is not about assigning blame, but about the fact that there is a problem here that should be solved. Since last year, there has …
