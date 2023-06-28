Salzburg Europe Summit 2023 Taking Place this Year for the 19th Time

More+Events ♦ Published: June 28, 2023; 12:44 ♦ (Vindobona)

The annual Salzburg Europe Summit, Europe's leading event, will once again address the many challenges facing Europe in September in Salzburg. Among others, topics from war and the climate crisis to energy supply and social coexistence will be discussed.

The annual major European event, the Salzburg Europe Summit, will take place this year for the 19th time at the Salzbug Congress. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Pemolo [CC BY-SA 3.0 at (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)]

The Institute of the Regions of Europe (IRE) invites to the renowned event, that will take place for the 19th time at the Salzburg Congress and will be held under the motto "Europe: Setting out for new horizons". More than 60 experts from politics, diplomacy, business, and science will discuss relevant and groundbreaking topics.

From September 24 to 26, 2023, high-ranking speakers from all over Europe will come together in Salzburg to take an optimistic look at the future. Among the topics in focus will be the reconstruction of Ukraine, opportunities in the Western Balkans, energy policy, re-industrialization, and climate protection, Europe's debt, regionalism and globalization, and urban planning of the future with the New European Bauhaus.

Confirmed participants include:

Name Description
Holger Bonin Director IHS
Serhii Bostan City Councilor of Chernivtsi, Ukraine
Magnus Brunner Minister of Finance, Austria
Fatmir Bytyqi Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Northern Macedonia
Simonetta Cheli European Space Agency ESA
Gerhard Christiner Board APG
Caroline de Gruyter Journalist, Netherlands
Karoline Edtstadler Minister for EU and Constitution
Heinz Freunschlag Board of ÖBB Personenverkehrs AG
Veronika Grimm Economist, Germany
Johannes Hahn EU Commissioner
Andreas Klauser CEO Palfinger AG
Martin Kocher Minister of Labor and Economy
Marie Le Mouel Economist, BRUEGEL
Tanja Miščević Minister for EU Integration, Serbia
Christoph Neumayr Secretary General IV
Zijad Nišić Mayor Brčko District, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Ralph Ossa Chief Economist WTO
Debora Revoltella Chief Economist EIB
Harald Riener Member of the Board Vienna Insurance Group VIG
Marcos Ros Sempere Member of the EU Parliament, Spain
Gintare Skaiste Minister of Finance, Lithuania
Zaza Shavadze Minister of Agriculture, AR Ajara, Georgia
Radim Sršeň Vice Minister of Regional Development, Czech Republic
Wolfgang Sobotka President of the National Council
Obrad Tadic Entrepreneur, Serbia
Barbara Thaler Member of the EU Parliament
Andreas Weiss EPEX Spot European Energy Exchange
Kurt Weinberger General Director Hagel Insurance

More than 800 guests from 25 European countries are expected to attend this high-profile congress, which will focus on the future of Europe. The program will be updated regularly and is available at www.salzburg-europe-summit.eu. Registration is possible online at www.salzburg-europe-summit.eu/anmeldung.

IRE

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
European Movement Austria Presents Reform Ideas for the EU Single Market (June 26)
European Local Councils Initiative Brings the EU to Austrian Innsbruck (June 25)
European Forum Wachau: Building a Resilient, Green, and Competitive Europe (June 25)
Read More
Zijad Nisic, Zaza Shavadze, Wolfgang Sobotka, Veronika Grimm, Tanja Miscevic, Simonetta Cheli, Serhii Bostan, Ralph Ossa, Radim Srsen, Obrad Tadic, Martin Kocher, Marie Le Mouel, Marcos Ros Sempere, Magnus Brunner, Kurt Weinberger, Karoline Edtstadler, Johannes Hahn, IRE Institute of the Regions of Europe, Holger Bonin, Heinz Freunschlag, Harald Riener, Gintare Skaiste, Gerhard Christiner, Fatmir Bytyqi, Debora Revoltella, Caroline de Gruyter, Christoph Neumayr, Barbara Thaler, Andreas Weiss, Andreas Klauser
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter