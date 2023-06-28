Salzburg Europe Summit 2023 Taking Place this Year for the 19th Time
The annual Salzburg Europe Summit, Europe's leading event, will once again address the many challenges facing Europe in September in Salzburg. Among others, topics from war and the climate crisis to energy supply and social coexistence will be discussed.
The Institute of the Regions of Europe (IRE) invites to the renowned event, that will take place for the 19th time at the Salzburg Congress and will be held under the motto "Europe: Setting out for new horizons". More than 60 experts from politics, diplomacy, business, and science will discuss relevant and groundbreaking topics.
From September 24 to 26, 2023, high-ranking speakers from all over Europe will come together in Salzburg to take an optimistic look at the future. Among the topics in focus will be the reconstruction of Ukraine, opportunities in the Western Balkans, energy policy, re-industrialization, and climate protection, Europe's debt, regionalism and globalization, and urban planning of the future with the New European Bauhaus.
Confirmed participants include:
|Name
|Description
|Holger Bonin
|Director IHS
|Serhii Bostan
|City Councilor of Chernivtsi, Ukraine
|Magnus Brunner
|Minister of Finance, Austria
|Fatmir Bytyqi
|Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Northern Macedonia
|Simonetta Cheli
|European Space Agency ESA
|Gerhard Christiner
|Board APG
|Caroline de Gruyter
|Journalist, Netherlands
|Karoline Edtstadler
|Minister for EU and Constitution
|Heinz Freunschlag
|Board of ÖBB Personenverkehrs AG
|Veronika Grimm
|Economist, Germany
|Johannes Hahn
|EU Commissioner
|Andreas Klauser
|CEO Palfinger AG
|Martin Kocher
|Minister of Labor and Economy
|Marie Le Mouel
|Economist, BRUEGEL
|Tanja Miščević
|Minister for EU Integration, Serbia
|Christoph Neumayr
|Secretary General IV
|Zijad Nišić
|Mayor Brčko District, Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Ralph Ossa
|Chief Economist WTO
|Debora Revoltella
|Chief Economist EIB
|Harald Riener
|Member of the Board Vienna Insurance Group VIG
|Marcos Ros Sempere
|Member of the EU Parliament, Spain
|Gintare Skaiste
|Minister of Finance, Lithuania
|Zaza Shavadze
|Minister of Agriculture, AR Ajara, Georgia
|Radim Sršeň
|Vice Minister of Regional Development, Czech Republic
|Wolfgang Sobotka
|President of the National Council
|Obrad Tadic
|Entrepreneur, Serbia
|Barbara Thaler
|Member of the EU Parliament
|Andreas Weiss
|EPEX Spot European Energy Exchange
|Kurt Weinberger
|General Director Hagel Insurance
More than 800 guests from 25 European countries are expected to attend this high-profile congress, which will focus on the future of Europe. The program will be updated regularly and is available at www.salzburg-europe-summit.eu. Registration is possible online at www.salzburg-europe-summit.eu/anmeldung.