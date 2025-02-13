Safe Democracy Convention Held in Vienna

A recent conference in Vienna brought together key stakeholders from cities, municipalities, businesses, and civil society to discuss the role of technology in strengthening democracy. With nearly 400 registered participants, the event highlighted crucial topics such as citizen engagement, data security, and transparency.

Concerns about the impact of fake news, data breaches, and artificial intelligence on democracy have become increasingly prominent across Europe. In response, the Safe Democracy Convention was launched by the Innovation in Politics Institute to explore how new technologies can enhance communication between governments and citizens. The conference, held on February 13 at Vienna’s City Hall, was organized in cooperation with the City of Vienna, the Austrian Association of Municipalities, the Austrian Association of Cities and Towns, and technology companies including Samsung and Cisco. Additional partners included DXC Technolgy, A-Trust, Cyclomedia, Elmon, the Federal Computing Centre, epicenter.works, and the magazine DATUM.

During the event, nearly 400 decision-makers from over 50 cities and municipalities exchanged insights on best practices and emerging technological solutions. The conference also featured successful case studies from international cities such as Zurich, Munich, Hamburg, and Berlin, providing valuable lessons for Austria. One of the key themes of the conference was the development of standards and guidelines for cities and municipalities. Discussions also focused on digital citizen participation, government transparency, protection against fake news, data security for citizens, and Europe’s digital sovereignty.

By fostering dialogue between policymakers, technology experts, and civil society, the Safe Democracy Convention aimed to ensure that democracy in Austria remains resilient in the face of technological challenges. The event underscored the potential of innovation to make democratic institutions more accessible, secure, and transparent for all citizens.

Safe Democracy Convention