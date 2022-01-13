Russian Diplomatic Representatives in Vienna Commemorated the Day of the Unknown Soldier

More+More+ ♦ Published: January 13, 2022; 11:04 ♦ (Vindobona)

Wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the Soviet soldier at the Aspern cemetery in Vienna coincided with the Russian Day of the Unknown Soldier, annually celebrated in Russia in memory of Russian and Soviet soldiers who died in hostilities.

The Moscow Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin. Here the soviet martyrs of the Second World War are commemorated. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Hans-Jürgen Neubert, CC BY 4.0

Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna Daniil Mokin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE Maxim Buyakevich and other representatives of Russian diplomatic missions took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the Soviet soldier at the Aspern cemetery in Vienna.

The event coincided with a memorable date - the Russian Day of the Unknown Soldier - annually celebrated in Russia since 2014 in memory of Russian and Soviet soldiers who died in hostilities on the homeland territory and abroad.

After World War II, millions of Russian soldiers were reported missing, or pronounced dead.

The Moscow Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin. Here the soviet martyrs of the Second World War are commemorated. 

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Resumption of the Vienna Nuclear Talks with Iran and Two New Ladies (January 11)
Russian Cultural Diplomacy: 130 Years of Moscow in Vienna (January 11)
Austria's List of Pro-Kremlin Lobbyists Has One Cooperation Partner Less (December 16, 2021)
OSCE Summit in Stockholm: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Meets Austria's Linhart (December 2, 2021)
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded (September 28, 2021)
Russian-Austrian Relations: What is the Sochi Dialogue? (July 19, 2021)
Read More
Russian Mission in Vienna, Russian Embassy in Vienna, Russia, Moscow, Dmitry Yevgenevich Lyubinsky - Dmitrij Ewgenjewitsch Ljubinskij, Kremlin, Maxim Buyakevich, Day of the Unknown Soldier - Russia, Daniil Mokin
Featured
Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded
See latest Vindobona Newsletter