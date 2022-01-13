Russian Diplomatic Representatives in Vienna Commemorated the Day of the Unknown Soldier
Wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the Soviet soldier at the Aspern cemetery in Vienna coincided with the Russian Day of the Unknown Soldier, annually celebrated in Russia in memory of Russian and Soviet soldiers who died in hostilities.
Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna Daniil Mokin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE Maxim Buyakevich and other representatives of Russian diplomatic missions took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the Soviet soldier at the Aspern cemetery in Vienna.
The event coincided with a memorable date - the Russian Day of the Unknown Soldier - annually celebrated in Russia since 2014 in memory of Russian and Soviet soldiers who died in hostilities on the homeland territory and abroad.
After World War II, millions of Russian soldiers were reported missing, or pronounced dead.
The Moscow Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin. Here the soviet martyrs of the Second World War are commemorated. …
