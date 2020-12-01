Red Ribbon at Austrian Parliament Draws Attention to World AIDS Day

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

In order to draw attention to World AIDS Day on December 1, the Austrian Parliament has installed a Red Ribbon on Vienna's Hofburg. National Council President Sobotka points out the recent research, treatment and therapy successes and demands tolerance for and the inclusion of people infected with HIV.

On the occassion of the World AIDS Day on December 1, Vienna's Hofburg is wearing a big red ribbon. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

The Hofburg in Vienna is wearing an oversized red ribbon, a worldwide symbol of solidarity with HIV-infected and AIDS patients, this week.

"With this we are sending a clearly visible signal for tolerance and against exclusion", said National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
UN Campaign Orange the World: Parliament Shines in Orange (November 25)
#RedWednesday: Austrian Parliament Participates For First Time (November 18)
National Council President Sobotka Met Slovak and Czech Counterparts, Kollár and Vondráček (August 31)
Read More
Wolfgang Sobotka, WHO World Health Organization, UN United Nations, Hofburg Imperial Palace Vienna, HIV, Austrian Parliament, AIDS
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter