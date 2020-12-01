Sponsored Content
Red Ribbon at Austrian Parliament Draws Attention to World AIDS Day
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
In order to draw attention to World AIDS Day on December 1, the Austrian Parliament has installed a Red Ribbon on Vienna's Hofburg. National Council President Sobotka points out the recent research, treatment and therapy successes and demands tolerance for and the inclusion of people infected with HIV.
On the occassion of the World AIDS Day on December 1, Vienna's Hofburg is wearing a big red ribbon. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
The Hofburg in Vienna is wearing an oversized red ribbon, a worldwide symbol of solidarity with HIV-infected and AIDS patients, this week.
"With this we are sending a clearly visible signal for tolerance and against exclusion", said National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content