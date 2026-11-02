Press Photos of Dr. Peter J. Friedl

Dear colleagues,

Below you can download current press photos of Mag. Dr. Peter J. Friedl.

For media, the reprinting and Internet use of all photos is free of charge, provided that the respective copyright is stated.

Click on the pictures to open them in an enlarged view.

With the download you commit yourself to quote the respective copyright at publication.

If you need pictures with an even higher resolution, you are welcome to request them by stating your name and your medium under "Vindobona - Press Room".