President Van der Bellen Reassured Support for Ukraine
Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen met with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reassure Austria’s support for Ukraine. He also visited several humanitarian organizations doing their best they can to help and rebuild Ukraine.
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen pledged further support and solidarity to Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia. Alexander Van der Bellen emphasized at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv that Austria is militarily neutral, but not value-neutral. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Austria for the humanitarian aid. Nevertheless, his country could also need other products, such as anti-drone defenses. Austria could also provide help with demining. People are still being killed in his country when mines laid by the Russians explode, said President Zelenskyy.
Federal President Van der Bellen stated that he did not think that the participation of the federal army in demining a war zone was compatible with neutrality. Alexander Van der Bellen stated that the Ukrainian people not only defend themselves but also European values. That is why Austria stands by his side: "These are common European values that concern us all." The Federal President also recalled that he welcomed President Zelenskyy in Vienna in 2020. The world has changed since then, "the terrible war of aggression has changed everything." Alexander Van der Bellen did not see any prospects of a quick end to the conflict after his talks with President Zelenskyy.
Federal President Van der Bellen arrived in Kyiv early on Wednesday morning, accompanied by Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler and Economics Minister Martin Kocher. Before he met with President Zelenskyy, Alexander Van der Bellen visited aid projects in the Kyiv area, together with representatives of Caritas, the Red Cross, the Association of Municipalities, and Volkshilfe, which are supported by these organizations. For example, there was an on-site visit to a school in Bucha and a maternity clinic in Kyiv, which were renovated or are being kept in operation with Austrian help. The Austrian delegation is also traveling with specific help in its luggage. Among them are "some urgently needed generators or materials for the construction of 200 houses", which were made available by the Wienerberger group.
According to ORF, in conclusion, the program included an on-site visit to a "Neighbor in Need" aid project in Uzhgorod, in the border triangle of Ukraine, Slovakia, and Hungary, which is supported by the Austrian Red Cross (OERK). In Uzhgorod, the capital of the Zakarpattia Oblast, the OERK supports a health facility of the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS). Around three mini-clinics and eight mobile medical brigades have been set up to support the local medical system. Three ambulances were also delivered from Austria. WCC general secretary Michael Opriesnig said: "This project is a wonderful example of the full range of services we offer here."
"It has already escalated enough, but probably from the Russian side. The senseless bombing that we saw in the suburbs of Kyiv, these were not military targets, they were senseless destruction," said Van der Bellen whom the previous day had seen the cities of Bucha and Borodyanka near Kyiv, which had been hit by Russian attacks had visited, as reported by ORF.