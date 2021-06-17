Prague and Vienna Enter Into Cooperation Agreement

The Czech and Austrian capitals have agreed on a cooperation agreement that will cover information exchange in the fields of digitalization, sustainable development, and transport management. Read more about the agreement below.

Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig and Prague's Mayor Zdeněk Hřib have signed a cooperation agreement. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

The cities of Prague and Vienna have signed a cooperation agreement. Specifically, they want to cooperate more closely on sustainable development over the next five years. The agreement was signed by Prague's Mayor Zdeněk Hřib and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig. …

