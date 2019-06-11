Potential President of the EU Commission Michel Barnier Met Top of New Austrian Government

Will Michel Barnier become the next President of the European Commission? (In the picture with Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.) / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Austrian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein received Michel Barnier, Chief Negotiator of the EU for the exit of Great Britain, one after the other.

Alexander Schallenberg and Barnier met for talks at the Vienna Foreign Ministry.

The official statement from the Foreign Ministry is as follows: "In one of his regular visits to the capitals of the EU member states, the Brexit chief negotiator met not only Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg but also Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein to exchange views on the current state of play regarding Brexit. In the delegation meeting, Michel Barnier and Alexander Schallenberg emphasised that the continued unity of the EU-27 was crucial. "

The Chancellor also said, "At the meeting the Chancellor assured that Austria will remain a reliable partner in the European Union. The talks focused above all on the current status of the Brexit negotiations. From Austria's point of view, it is crucial that the unity of the EU-27 be maintained".

The Frenchman Barnier as candidate for the post of President of the EU Commission

The Süddeutsche Zeitung and others have been suspecting for some time that Barnier is an "unofficial presidential candidate".

The next EU Commission President will be nominated by the Heads of State and Government at the next summit at the end of June 2019.

In order to win the election, a candidate needs a majority of the members of the European Parliament.

Since French President Emmanuel Macron rejects the joint candidate of the European People's Party (EPP), the German Manfred Weber, Michel Barnier could successfully assert himself as a compromise candidate.

About Michel Barnier

Michel Barnier (68) is a French politician.

He was French Foreign Minister from 2004 to 2005.

From 2010 to 2014 he was Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services in the Barroso II Commission.

Since 1 October 2016, he has been the EU Commission's representative for negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the EU (Brexit).