Polish President Says that We Should Not Be Afraid of Russia
Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna. There he assured further military support for Ukraine
On Friday, Poland's President Andrzej Duda announced further military support for Kyiv in Vienna. So far, he said, military equipment worth three billion euros has been delivered. We "will not be intimidated by the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus because we are united," Duda said at a press conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. "We cannot be indifferent to Russia's imperial war against Ukraine," Van der Bellen said.
He agreed with Duda "that we must continue to stand united as the European Union behind a democratic Ukraine," Van der Bellen said. Van der Bellen said it is impressive how well cooperation works here in the EU. "When the going gets tough, we in the EU can rely on each other." The Federal President announced that he would look into helping Ukraine with demining.
Van der Bellen explained that everyone was aware that it was not sustainable to continue importing Russian gas as long as this war continued. That is why Austria is looking for other sources of supply. However, he did not necessarily want to see Poland, which now no longer purchases gas from Russia, as a role model in this regard, as the country draws two-thirds of its energy needs from coal-fired power plants. "Both in Poland and in Austria, we must succeed in phasing out energy sources that are harmful to the climate," including gas, Van der Bellen said.
Both presidents also agreed on the further development of good economic cooperation. About Poland's conflict with the EU Commission over the Polish judicial reform, both presidents were confident that a solution could be found soon. Duda also thanked Van der Bellen for Austria's commitment to commemorating the victims of National Socialist terror at the former satellite camp of the Mauthausen concentration camp in Gusen. Duda announced that Poland wanted to set up a permanent exhibition there in memory of the 20,000 Poles murdered there.