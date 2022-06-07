Austria Confirms Poland's Role in Aid to Ukraine
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg visited the Polish capital Warsaw for a working visit. There, Foreign Minister Schallenberg explained that Poland is the hub for Ukraine's assistance.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled to the Polish capital of Warsaw. There he met the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, who is currently serving as the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
In addition, Schallenberg met the Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE, Matteo Mecacci, and displaced persons from Ukraine.
The focus of the meeting was the war in Ukraine and Poland's role in Western aid to Ukraine.
Holocaust remembrance culture and the role of Austria in the Holocaust were also topics in this important visit.
Poland in the current crisis in Eastern Europe
The central topic of the visit was the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg acknowledged Poland's key role in supporting Ukraine and described Poland as "the hub of Western aid."
Poland, as a neighboring country of Ukraine, plays a key role in dealing with the humanitarian consequences of the war of aggression as well as providing military support to Ukraine.
Good to have met my Polish counterpart, FM @RauZbigniew in #Warsaw . As Poland holds the @OSCE Presidency, discussion focused on latest developments in #Ukraine. Also thanked him for enormous support the Polish people provide for Ukrainians fleeing #Russia’s war of aggression. pic.twitter.com/RMu0bqFLtv— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) June 7, 2022
During his meeting with the Polish Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressed Austria's fullest solidarity with Poland. This solidarity was expressed most recently in the transport of Ukrainians with cancer from Lublin to Vienna.
During his visit, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also met with displaced persons from Ukraine and representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora in Poland.
The meeting took place in a building owned by the Austrian construction company Strabag, which was reconstructed to accommodate 400 people.
The premises were provided to the city of Warsaw for a symbolic amount of one Złoty. Strabag employees volunteered there to take care of the displaced people.
In addition to the efforts of Austrian companies and private individuals, the Austrian federal government is also supporting Ukraine and its neighboring countries, including Poland.
Austria has already provided over 80 million euros in humanitarian aid, protective equipment and rescue equipment since the war of aggression began.
During his visit, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also addressed the problems with the rule of law in Poland.
Poland is very important in these matters in particular and is now acting as a role model, as Poland currently holds the chairmanship of the OSCE.
The Minister welcomed the steps that could be taken to open up the EU Recovery Fund in the future and hoped that Poland would take further measures.
Schallenberg stressed that, after all, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has made it clear that Europe must show its colors and act united when it comes to its fundamental values.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also met with the Director of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Matteo Mecacci. With him, he discussed the ODIHR's Human Rights Monitoring Initiative in Ukraine and Russia's future role in the OSCE.
Thank you @a_schallenberg for your support to @osce_odihr‘s mandate & for our work, at this critical time for #humanrights & #democracy in the @OSCE region. https://t.co/Ygursc98Vv— Matteo Mecacci (@MatteoMecacci) June 7, 2022
Holocaust remembrance
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg took also part in an award ceremony for members of the management of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum.
Austria bears a serious share of the blame for the Holocaust, so the politics of remembering the atrocities of the Second World War are an integral part of Austria's foreign policy.
Therefore Holocaust remembrance culture was also a topic at the meeting between the foreign ministers of Austria and Poland.
Austria wants to live up to its historical responsibility by purchasing land at the former subcamp of the Mauthausen concentration camp in Gusen. In cooperation with Poland, a dignified memorial is to be built there for the tens of thousands of Poles murdered in the satellite camp.
Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs