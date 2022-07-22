Ambassador of Poland presents Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland
As Secretary General of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Holocaust Victims, Hannah Lessing was awarded the Cavalier's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland for her outstanding work and deep understanding for the survivors of National Socialism living abroad.
Hannahh Lessing, Secretary General of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Victims of National Socialism, was recently awarded the Cavalier's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland for her outstanding work and her deep understanding for the victims of National Socialism living abroad.
The Polish embassy invited selected guests to a small ceremony in the embassy building to receive this honour. The Order, which is awarded by the President of Poland, was presented to Ms Lessing by the Polish Ambassador Jolanta Róża Kozłowska. The event was attended by the Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Austria, Mag. The laudatory speech was given by the Director of the State Auschwitz Museum, Dr Piotr Cywiński.
Hannah Lessing - Secretary General of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Victims of National Socialism - received today Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.
The laudation was given by the director of @AuschwitzMuseum Dr. Piotr Cywiński. pic.twitter.com/MhOxk1ybNT— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 6, 2022Sponsored Content
At the opening of the ceremony for the presentation of the Cross of Merit, the Polish Ambassador Jolanta Róża Kozłowska said in her opening speech: "Ladies and gentlemen, today the Republic of Poland thanks Hannah Lessing, the highly esteemed Secretary General of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Victims of National Socialism, for her deep understanding of our bilateral relations and including the exemplary cultivation of the connection between Austria and the victims of National Socialism living abroad. The cooperation with Secretary General Lessing was always in the spirit of respectful dialogue and aimed at finding solutions to even the most difficult matters."
Lessing was involved in the negotiations for the Washington Compensation Agreement in January 2001. She has headed the General Settlement Fund for Victims of National Socialism since 2001 and the Fund for the Restoration of Jewish Cemeteries in Austria since 2010. Since 2011 she has been the representative for Austria in the International Committee of the Auschwitz Foundation and a board member of the Documentation Centre of Austrian Resistance (DÖW).