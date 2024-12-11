Polish Minister Katarzyna Kotula Visits Austria: Joint Impulses for European Equality Policy

Austria and Poland are jointly in favor of equality to promote European values, women's and minority rights and to strengthen bilateral relations as part of the Polish EU Council Presidency 2025. / Picture: © Polish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of common European values. Minister Kotula emphasized the relevance of gender equality policy as the key to promoting women's and minority rights. Her Austrian counterpart Raab emphasized the need to intensify European cooperation on gender equality issues.

Min. for Equality Katarzyna Kotula met with Min. for Women, Family, Youth and Integration Susanne Raab to discuss equality policies in Europe, Poland and Austria, anti-discrimination laws in both countries as well as the plans of the Polish EU Council Presidency! pic.twitter.com/LqtnSBk9bf — Botschaft der Republik Polen in Wien (@PLinAustria) December 9, 2024

In an interview with the public broadcaster ORF and the Austria Press Agency (APA), Minister Kotula explained that Poland intends to set special priorities during its Council Presidency. These include a commitment to gender equality and combating violence against women. According to the zwd.info platform, Poland wants to support the European Union in strengthening the protection of women and minorities and promoting social cohesion.

Panel discussion: Poland's priorities in gender equality policy

Another highlight of the visit was Minister Kotula's participation in the panel discussion “Polish Priorities in Gender Equality Policy”, which was moderated by Misha Glenny, Director of the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. During the discussion, innovative ideas and strategies about Poland's gender equality agenda and its importance for the future of Europe were discussed. Experts and representatives from civil society took part in the event, creating a broad discourse on the future challenges and opportunities of gender equality policy.

Visit by the Polish Embassy in Vienna

As part of her visit to Austria, Minister Kotula also paid a visit to the Polish Embassy in Vienna. There she was received by Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy. The delegation was given a tour of the embassy premises, while Kosiniak-Kamysz discussed the embassy's activities and its contribution to promoting Polish-Austrian cooperation. The aim is to further intensify bilateral relations and strengthen economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Katarzyna Kotula gave an interview to Austria’s ORF, discussing Poland’s equality policies, women’s rights, minority rights, Polish EU Presidency plans, and current issues. Highlighting Poland’s commitment to equality and European collaboration! pic.twitter.com/EF4iEOKVFo — Botschaft der Republik Polen in Wien (@PLinAustria) December 9, 2024

Outlook for the Polish EU Council Presidency in 2025

Poland will take over the EU Council Presidency in January 2025. According to a report by Euractiv, the focus will be on security issues and strengthening transatlantic relations with the USA. Minister Kotula emphasized that Poland is pursuing a comprehensive agenda aimed at seven security policy dimensions, including health security and gender equality.

According to the Reuters news agency, Poland is also pursuing the goal of advancing EU defense policy and promoting the financing of joint defense projects. This could mean that Poland will play an important role in European debates on security and defense policy during its presidency.

Minister Katarzyna Kotula's visit to Austria was characterized by intensive political dialogues, inspiring discussions, and the deepening of bilateral relations between Poland and Austria. Gender equality policy was a particular focus of the visit, with Poland's upcoming EU Council Presidency playing a key role. The presidency offers Poland the opportunity to strengthen European gender equality standards and put the protection of women's and minority rights on the European Union's agenda. The topics discussed and priorities set could provide important impetus for European gender equality policy.

