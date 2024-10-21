Discussion on the Sobieski Monument in Vienna Continues

The planned monument to King Jan III Sobieski on Kahlenberg, commemorating his 1683 victory against Ottomans, has been delayed due to political controversy and lack of Vienna city government approval. / Picture: © Polish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The Battle of Kahlenberg, which marked one of the decisive turning points in Europe's conflict with the Ottoman Empire, is symbolic for Poland. King Jan III Sobieski led a coalition of European troops and thus secured not only the survival of Vienna but also the future of European history. This historic victory is honored yearly at commemorative ceremonies on Kahlenberg, which are also attended by many Polish visitors. Nevertheless, the desire for a permanent memorial has so far remained unfulfilled.

In the past, the City of Vienna has been reluctant to build the memorial. One reason for this is the political implications of honoring a military leader who played a key role in a historically complex conflict. Critical voices in Vienna also expressed concerns about the erection of such a monument. The long-lasting debate illustrates the difficult balance between the recognition of historical achievements and the sensitive question of how commemoration should be shaped today.

Domestic political debate

The debate about a monument to the Polish King Jan III Sobieski on Vienna's Kahlenberg, who made a decisive contribution to the liberation of Vienna from the Ottomans in 1683, is coming to a head. While Poland is calling for a “worthy commemoration”, the district parliament of Vienna-Döbling, including the FPÖ, ÖVP, and parts of the NEOS, is supporting a motion for the monument. The pedestal has already existed since 2013, but political hurdles have so far delayed the erection of an equestrian statue. City Councillor for Culture Veronica Kaup-Hasler (SPÖ) announced that she would revisit the issue once the discussion about the controversial Lueger monument had been concluded.

In history, the Polish king is regarded as the savior of Vienna after he ended the Ottoman siege on September 12, 1683. This deed is celebrated annually at commemorative ceremonies on Kahlenberg, which are also attended by numerous Poles. The memorial was rejected in 2018 as it could “trigger controversy”, as the city argued.

The FPÖ and ÖVP accused the City of Vienna of using “excuses” to prevent the monument from being realized. According to the FPÖ, the reason for the delay was that the city government did not want to make itself unpopular with certain groups of voters, especially the Turkish community.

Despite the obstacles, the demand remains. District leader Daniel Resch (ÖVP) and the Polish embassy have confirmed their support, and steps such as the inscription plate for the memorial have already been commissioned by the Municipal Gardens (MA42). However, the city government emphasizes that a broad consensus is necessary before the monument can be erected.

Political and historical sensitivity

The issue remains politically sensitive. While Polish institutions and associations see the monument as an important gesture to celebrate the historic alliance, many Viennese institutions are cautious. For the Polish side, however, commemorating Sobieski is not only a question of history but also of cultural identity. His role in fending off the Ottomans is considered a matter of national pride in Poland and is seen as a shared European heritage.

The Polish embassy repeatedly expresses the hope that the relevant authorities in Vienna will involve all relevant parties in the process to secure the Battle of Kahlenberg and King Sobieski the place they deserve in the city's historical memory more than 340 years later. It remains to be seen if and when the Viennese authorities will come to a decision that fulfills this wish.

Polish embassy responds

In September 2024, the Polish embassy in Vienna reiterated the importance of a monument to King Jan III Sobieski on Kahlenberg in order to honor the historical significance of the battle of 1683. The battle, in which Sobieski saved Vienna from the Ottoman army, is considered one of the most important in European history. A Polish association had already attempted to erect a memorial in 2013 but failed. The Viennese authorities are now expected to resume the process.

Despite the failed attempts to realize the memorial so far, Poland's desire for a “worthy commemoration” remains present. Every year, commemorative ceremonies are held on Kahlenberg, which also attract numerous Polish visitors. However, the City of Vienna has so far been hesitant, as the issue is politically sensitive. While some local politicians and associations support the memorial, others are critical of such a tribute, which has led to a long delay.

So far, the Vienna city government has no clear plans to realize the memorial soon. However, this reluctance is at odds with the expectations of many in Poland, who hope that Vienna will soon commemorate Sobieski's historic contribution to the liberation of the city. The outcome of this discussion will be of interest to Polish-Austrian relations, as a monument to Sobieski in Vienna would not only be a tribute to a historic battle but also a symbol of cooperation between the two countries.

Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria