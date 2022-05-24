Poland Soul Travel: Polish Embassy Gives Young Austrians an Insight Into Krakow

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:03 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Polish Embassy in Vienna enabled young Austrians to get to know Poland and visit the city of Krakow as part of the Soul Travel project. The focus of the action was to see the sights of Poland from new perspectives and to show the people of Poland the beauty of nature - off the normal tourist paths.

Besides beautiful cities, Poland also has a unique nature to offer. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Julo

The Polish Embassy recently invited several young Austrians to the historic city of Krakow to explore the city together and discover it from an unusual perspective. The event, which was part of the Poland Soul Travel project, was organized by the organization Poland Travel.

The Poland Soul Travel project aims to provide tourists from Austria and Switzerland traveling to Poland with a new insight into the country. Together with guides, hosts of climate-friendly guesthouses from different parts of the country, clients get to know five unique regions of Poland, as well as carefully selected attractions of major cities.

The program includes the world's last beech forests, the cross-border Dark Sky Park and Poland's marshes, which are inhabited by almost 300 different species of birds. In addition, one can observe the largest land mammal in Europe, the bison, and numerous other sights.

The five targeted regions of Poland are Niskie Beskidy (Lower Beskids), Sudety (Sudetes), Podlasie (Podlaskie), Kaszuby (Kashubia) and Górny Śląsk (Upper Silesia), as well as the cities of Krakow, Wroclaw, Gdansk and Katowice.

Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Congresses in Vienna - What You Should Not Miss (May 23)
New "United Cities of Tourism" Campaign Aims to Strengthen City Tourism Across Europe (May 4)
Refugee Crisis in Poland: European Parliament Presidents Visit Refugee Reception Center in Poland (April 21)
Read More
Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria, Krakow, Poland, Tourism Industry
Featured
How the People’s Republic of China Leverages Its Membership in Multilateral Organizations to Advance Its Geopolitical Interests
How China's Global Infrastructure Strategy Undermines European Integration in the Western Balkans and Beyond
See latest Vindobona Newsletter