Poland Soul Travel: Polish Embassy Gives Young Austrians an Insight Into Krakow
The Polish Embassy in Vienna enabled young Austrians to get to know Poland and visit the city of Krakow as part of the Soul Travel project. The focus of the action was to see the sights of Poland from new perspectives and to show the people of Poland the beauty of nature - off the normal tourist paths.
The Polish Embassy recently invited several young Austrians to the historic city of Krakow to explore the city together and discover it from an unusual perspective. The event, which was part of the Poland Soul Travel project, was organized by the organization Poland Travel.
Im Rahmen des Projekts Poland Soul Travel (https://t.co/9WxYsKHRho) lud @PolenTravel_AT in Zusammenarbeit mit @PLinAustria junge Menschen aus #Österreich nach #Polen ein! Ziel war es, #Krakau gemeinsam aus einer ungewöhnlichen Perspektive zu besichtigen. pic.twitter.com/6IGLHKG1c0— Botschaft der Republik Polen in Wien (@PLinAustria) May 24, 2022
The Poland Soul Travel project aims to provide tourists from Austria and Switzerland traveling to Poland with a new insight into the country. Together with guides, hosts of climate-friendly guesthouses from different parts of the country, clients get to know five unique regions of Poland, as well as carefully selected attractions of major cities.
The program includes the world's last beech forests, the cross-border Dark Sky Park and Poland's marshes, which are inhabited by almost 300 different species of birds. In addition, one can observe the largest land mammal in Europe, the bison, and numerous other sights.
The five targeted regions of Poland are Niskie Beskidy (Lower Beskids), Sudety (Sudetes), Podlasie (Podlaskie), Kaszuby (Kashubia) and Górny Śląsk (Upper Silesia), as well as the cities of Krakow, Wroclaw, Gdansk and Katowice.