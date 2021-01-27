Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations Office in New York Presents his Credentials
Sponsored Content
Ambassador Alexander Marschik is the new permanent representative of Austria to the United Nations in New York. He presented his credentials to UN's General Secretary Antonio Guterres and sees it as "a privilege to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations together with colleagues from all over the world."
Alexander Marschik (left), the new Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations in New York, with UN's General Secretary Antonio Guterres (right). / Picture: © UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe
Ambassador Alexander Marschik, Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations in New York, presented his credentials on July 6, 2020.
On November 10, 2020, he had the opportunity to meet the United Nation's General Secretary Antonio Guterres personally. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
UN Secretary General: "COVID-19 Threatens All Humanity" (March 26, 2020)
Austria Appoints 15 New Ambassadors to Austrian Embassies Worldwide (January 24, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content