Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations Office in New York Presents his Credentials

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 14:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ambassador Alexander Marschik is the new permanent representative of Austria to the United Nations in New York. He presented his credentials to UN's General Secretary Antonio Guterres and sees it as "a privilege to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations together with colleagues from all over the world."

Alexander Marschik (left), the new Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations in New York, with UN's General Secretary Antonio Guterres (right). / Picture: © UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe

Ambassador Alexander Marschik, Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations in New York, presented his credentials on July 6, 2020.

On November 10, 2020, he had the opportunity to meet the United Nation's General Secretary Antonio Guterres personally. …

