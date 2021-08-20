Parking Permit: Vienna Introduces Uniform Parking Sticker
The City of Vienna is introducing uniform parking stickers (Parkpickerl) throughout the city. The stickers and new parking regulations are supposed to create more parking spaces, reduce traffic, increase the use of public transport, and help with climate change. Learn more about the sticker and why Vienna made this decision.
Beginning 1 March 2022, there will be a uniform parking sticker in all districts of Vienna. Simple, uniform parking regulations will then apply throughout Vienna. At the same time, the short-stay parking zones will be harmonized and will apply everywhere from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 22:00.
For all Viennese, the parking ticket will cost € 10 per month from March. There will also be a one-time fee of either € 50 when applying at a district office, € 45 if applying online without a citizen card, or € 39.30 if applying online with a citizen card. The parking sticker can be purchased for a minimum of three months and a maximum of 24 months. The revenues will be used for the further expansion of the public transport system.
Parking stickers purchased before March 2022 are still valid until the regular end of the permit and are also recognized for the new periods of validity and zones. After the old parking sticker has expired, a new parking sticker will be issued, which is adapted to the new times and tariffs.
The expansion of the short-term parking zone will create more free parking spaces for the Viennese, less traffic, and more climate protection for Vienna.
Mobility City Councilor Ulli Sima said, “I am pleased that we have succeeded in getting this historic agreement off the ground in close cooperation with the districts and the coalition partner. Many people–especially in the outer districts, which are blocked by around 200,000 commuters every day–have wanted a solution for years. With the area-wide parking sticker, we are not only providing the long-demanded relief for residents but are also consistently pursuing Vienna's path in terms of climate protection.”
Parking ticket and public transport expansion go hand in hand
Around 200,000 commuters come to the federal capital by car every day. Many of them park their cars free of charge in districts that are still exempt from the parking sticker. Following the introduction of the parking sticker, car traffic in the districts concerned has fallen sharply. In the west of Vienna alone, around 8,000 fewer car trips per working day were recorded after the introduction of the parking sticker. There was also a significant decrease in cars with non-Viennese license plates.
Simultaneously, public transport use increased. The revenues from parking space management are therefore being used to finance the further expansion of public transportation. Investments are being made, for example, in the expansion of the subway system and new streetcar lines in the Flächenbezirke. The construction of cross-state public transportation is also a central approach of the city to promote climate-friendly commuting. Projects are currently under review.
Mobility turnaround in Vienna
While two-thirds of commuters travel by car, the ratio is the opposite among Viennese: they are more likely to use public transport, walk or cycle. Vienna also has more annual pass holders than registered cars. The number of car-free households has increased by 25 percent over the past 10 years. Concurrently, the share of households with an annual public transport pass has risen from 40 percent to 52 percent.
Preventing a domino effect
The current agreement for the area-wide parking sticker was preceded by a push from Simmering to quickly implement the area-wide sticker throughout the district. Previously, there was a strong displacement effect on the sticker-free part of the district.
In turn, Simmering's plan would have had a massive impact on Liesing and Hietzing. Accordingly, both districts also announced plans to introduce the parking sticker. This would ultimately have led to a shift of parking and traffic volumes to the districts on the other side of the Danube, i.e., Donaustadt and Floridsdorf.
Introducing the uniform parking sticker throughout Vienna is aimed at preventing this domino effect.