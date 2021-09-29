Sponsored Content
OPEC's World Oil Outlook 2021 Launched in Vienna
OPEC's flagship annual publication, the World Oil Outlook 2021, was launched via videoconference in Vienna. OPEC forecasts 6% increase in global oil demand in 2021. Learn about the specific highlights of this year's World Oil Outlook.
OPEC's flagship annual publication, the World Oil Outlook 2021, was launched via videoconference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DALIBRI / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The 2021 OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) was launched in Vienna, according to OPEC. …
