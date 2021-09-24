Sponsored Content
Results of the 65th Annual IAEA General Conference
Sponsored Content
Strengthening the IAEA’s technical cooperation activities, the effectiveness and efficiency of safeguards, and its work related to nuclear and radiation safety, nuclear science, technology and applications, were some of the resolutions adopted this week by Member States as the 65th annual IAEA General Conference concluded on Friday.
In 2021 over 1 600 participants attended the event either in-person or virtually, including delegates from 148 of the IAEA’s 173 Member States, and from international organizations, non-governmental organizations and the media. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
The General Conference, held annually in Vienna, is an opportunity for all IAEA Member States to jointly consider matters related to the IAEA’s ongoing work, budget and priorities.
This year over 1 600 participants attended the event either in-person or virtually, including delegates from 148 of the IAEA’s 173 Member States, and from international organizations,…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content