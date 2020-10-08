Sponsored Content
Vienna-based OPEC Launches Newest Edition of World Oil Outlook
The 2020 OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) has been launched in Vienna providing, among other topics, the OPEC Secretariat’s in-depth look at the unprecedented scale and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global energy and oil markets.
OPEC's World Oil Outlook 2020 has been launched at the headquarters in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DALIBRI / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The WOO for the first time extends its outlook to 2045, providing an additional five-year window to examine developments in energy and oil demand, oil supply and refining, the global economy, policy and technology developments, demographic trends, environmental issues and sustainable development.
In the foreword to the 14th edition, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, highlighted that the publication was published at a defining moment in the history of OPEC, a year …
