OPEC+'s First Big Test Following the UAE's Withdrawal

The United Arab Emirates' exit from OPEC ended nearly sixty years of membership in the organization, including OPEC+, which was established in 1967. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DALIBRI / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

For nearly six decades, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was one of the main pillars of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). On May 1, 2026, however, Abu Dhabi made a definitive break and withdrew from both OPEC and the expanded OPEC+ alliance. Three months after this global bombshell, the fundamental question arises: Have the dire predictions of the cartel’s…