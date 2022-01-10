Sponsored Content
OPEC: Kuwaiti Al-Ghais Succeeds Nigerian Barkindo as Secretary General
Mr. Haitham Al-Ghais of Kuwait was recently appointed as the next Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Read more about Mr. Al-Ghais, as well as the accomplishments of his predecessor Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.
Next OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais (right) and outgoing OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo (2nd from right). / Picture: © OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
At a recent Special Meeting of the Conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mr. Haitham Al-Ghais was appointed as the next Secretary General of the organization.
Mr. Al-Ghais, who is from Kuwait, will assume his role as Secretary General on 1 August 2022. This term will last for a period of three years. …
