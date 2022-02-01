Sponsored Content
Official State Visit of the King and Queen of Spain to Austria
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were in Austria on an official state visit. The royal couple was received by President Van der Bellen at the Hofburg in Vienna. Read about their visit and the opening of the new Salvador Dali exhibition at Belvedere.
King Felipe VI (mid-left) and Queen Letizia (left) of Spain meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (mid-right) and his wife Doris Schmidauer (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were recently received with military honors by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in the Vienna Hofburg.
A meeting between President Van der Bellen and King Felipe followed the reception.
Together, King Felipe and Van der Bellen inspected the honor guard of the federal army in the inner courtyard.
In addition to a number of cameramen and journalists appropriate to the occasion, a few onlookers also turned up.…
