President of Switzerland on Official State Visit to Austria

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:58 ♦ (Vindobona)

On his first official visit to Austria as president, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. Read more about the meeting between the two presidents.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis (right) meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left) in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis recently made his first visit to Vienna as president and met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The two presidents held a joint press conference in which President Cassis assured Van der Bellen that, although the negotiations with the European Union on a framework agreement to regulate relations are currently on hold, Switzerland remains “a committed and strong partner to the EU and its European neighbors.” …

