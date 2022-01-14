Sponsored Content
President of Switzerland on Official State Visit to Austria
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:58 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
On his first official visit to Austria as president, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. Read more about the meeting between the two presidents.
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis (right) meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left) in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis recently made his first visit to Vienna as president and met with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.
The two presidents held a joint press conference in which President Cassis assured Van der Bellen that, although the negotiations with the European Union on a framework agreement to regulate relations are currently on hold, Switzerland remains “a committed and strong partner to the EU and its European neighbors.” …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Nehammer on First Trip to Brussels as Chancellor: "I'm an Ardent European" (December 16, 2021)
Official State Visit of the King of Jordan to Austria (October 26, 2021)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured