Nuclear Concerns: Austria Expresses Reservations About Slovenian Nuclear Plant
Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar and the Slovenian State Secretary for Infrastructure Blaž Košorok met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Styrian Governor Hermann Schützenhöfer in Ljubljana. Among other issues, the group discussed Austria's concerns with the nuclear energy industry and, more specifically, Austria's concerns with Slovenia's nuclear power plant in Krško.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "Nuclear power is and will remain a ticking time bomb for us, and it is not a contribution to the fight against climate change." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar and the Slovenian State Secretary for Infrastructure Blaž Košorok met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Styrian Governor Hermann Schützenhöfer for working talks in Ljubljana.
