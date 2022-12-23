Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations in Vienna
Vilawan Mangklatanakul, Thailand's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Meet Ambassador, Vilawan Mangklatanakul, the new permanent representative of the Kingdom of Thailand to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Vilawan Mangklatanakul is the new Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Thailand to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore she represents Thailand to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and many more.
Vilawan Mangklatanakul is an experienced career diplomat with more than 25 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented her credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Dennis Thatchaichawalit.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Thailand, Vilawan Mangklatanakul, who presented her credentials today to the Deputy Director-General of #UNVienna Dennis Thatchaichawalit - more: https://t.co/P2dg4vWQaE pic.twitter.com/YBcuJKM8uw— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) December 19, 2022Sponsored Content
In addition, Vilawan Mangklatanakul will represent Thailand as the designated Ambassador to Austria. It is her first service as a diplomat for her country abroad. So far,Vilawan Mangklatanakul has always worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in top positions.
Vilawan Mangklatanakul is a lawyer and a diplomat. She has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, including diplomatic immunity, treaty law, intellectual property, and international economic law. Alternative dispute settlement and climate change international law are also of interest to her.
Vilawan Mangklatanakul has applied her legal expertise to the development of international law throughout her career, particularly in the context of UNCITRAL and UNCTAD. While Thailand continues to play an active role in reflecting the perspectives of developing countries in the global initiative on investor-state dispute settlement reform, her contribution to UNCITRAL's Working Group on arbitration has been widely recognized.
Amb Vilawan Mangklatanakul, #Thailand's PR presented her credentials to @_RobFloyd. They discussed Executive Secretary's visit to in 2023 & preparations for 24th #OSI Regional Intro Course in Chiang Mai. ES thanked Thailand for supporting #CTBT & maintaining two #IMS stations. pic.twitter.com/HtFHRB2YRC— CTBTO (@CTBTO) December 20, 2022
Mrs. Vilawan Mangklatanakul presented her credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd. Vilawan Mangklatanakul is well-versed in the world of diplomacy, especially in international law and arbitration, but this is her first post as an ambassador and permanent representative for her country.
With extensive experience as a lawyer in diplomatic and State immunities, Vilawan Mangklatanakul provides advice on cases both at home and abroad, as well as drafts domestic legislation for international organizations and conference participants to benefit from privileges and immunities. On the regional front, she was actively involved in the negotiations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Privileges and Immunities Agreement (ASEAN).
Mrs. Vilawan Mangklatanakul holds a Bachelor of Law from Thammasat University, a Master of Law from the University of London, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Law from the University of London.
Dr. Vilawan Mangklatanakul lectures extensively on international law topics such as treaty law, international trade, investment, and dispute settlement. On international investment and the UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods, she has often been invited to speak at conferences and seminars. Thailand Arbitration Center currently has her on its Board of Directors.
Throughout her career, Mrs. Mangklatanakul has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|13 July, 1964 in Thailand
|Education:
|Prior to 1997
|Graduated from Thammasat University with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.)
|Prior to 1997
|Graduated International Business Law and later received a Master of Laws (LL.M.) at Queen Mary College, University of London.
|1997
|Completed Doctor of Philosophy in Law (Ph.D.), sInstitute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London
|2005
|PhD in Social Work, from the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Tirana, Albania
|Career History:
|1994
|Guest lecturer on international law at Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University and Ramkhamhaeng University
|1995
|Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand
|1996-1999
|Legal Officer, Third Secretary, Legal Affairs Division, Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs
|1999–2005
|First Secretary, Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs
|2005–2006
|Counsellor, International Law Development Division, Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs
|Since 2006–2007
|Counsellor, Division of International Economic Policy, Department of International Economic Affairs
|Since 2007–2008
|Counsellor, International Law Development Division, Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs
|Since 2008–2011
|Counsellor, Division of International Economic Policy, Department of International Economic Affairs
|Since 2011–2013
|Director, International Law Development Division, Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs
|Since 2013–2014
|Director, Legal Affairs Division, Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs
|Since 2014–2015
|Director, Office of Policy and Planning, Office of the Permanent Secretary
|Since 2015-2018
|Deputy Director-General, Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs
|Since 2018-2019
|Director-General, Department of International Economic Affairs
|Since 2022
|Deputy Permanent Secretary, Office of the Permanent Secretary
|Since Since 2022
|Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, Italian
|Family:
|Married, with two children