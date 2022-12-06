Meet the New Permanent Representative of Honduras to the United Nations in Vienna
Elena María Freije Murillo, Honduras's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Elena María Freije Murillo, the new permanent representative of Honduras to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Honduras, Elena María Freije Murillo, who presented her credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/oggswepUz5 pic.twitter.com/fHUMHA82b6— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) December 2, 2022
In addition, Ms. Freije Murillo represents Honduras at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She recently presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.
Honduras is committed to harnessing #NuclearScience & tech for socioeconomic & scientific development — @IAEAorg is supporting the country in achieving #CancerCare4All & with food safety. Pleasure to receive Amb. Elena Maria Freije Murillo's credentials. pic.twitter.com/vOA9blKnDp— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) November 16, 2022
Ms. Freije Murillo presented her credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd. Freije Murillo is well-versed in the world of diplomacy, but this is her first assignment as a diplomat for Honduras.
.@_RobFloyd was pleased to receive credentials of Amb María Elena Freije Murillo, PR to #Honduras. They discussed capacity building and regional training in Spanish, continued cooperation on #NDCs4All initiative, as well as tsunami warning agreement recently signed by Honduras. pic.twitter.com/NecpJSZg4N— CTBTO (@CTBTO) November 25, 2022
A Master of Business Administration degree is held by Ms. Freije Murillo from Francisco de Vitoria University, Spain. In addition, a Bachelor of Graphic Design degree is held by Ms. Freije Murillo from the University of the Valley of Mexico.
Before her diplomacy career, she gained valuable experience in business, where she was working various Manager Positions in different technology branches, among others.
Throughout her career, Ms. Freije Murillo has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1998
|Master of Business Administration from Francisco de Vitoria University, Spain and a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from the University del Valle de Mexico
|Career History:
|1998 – 2005
|Marketing and Sales Manager of VICA TV, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|March–June 2009
|General Manager, Channel 8, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|2006–2010
|Technical Director, Honduran Council of Science and Technology
|2011–2022
|Executive Director, Honduran Association of Distributors of Motor Vehicles and Related
|Since 2022
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Languages:
|English and Spanish