Meet the New Permanent Representative of Honduras to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:16 ♦ (Vindobona)

Elena María Freije Murillo, Honduras's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Elena María Freije Murillo, the new permanent representative of Honduras to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of Honduras to the IAEA, HE Ms. Elena Maria Freije Murillo (l.), presented her credentials to IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.). / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The new Permanent Representative of Honduras to the United Nations (Vienna), Elena María Freije Murillo, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

In addition, Ms. Freije Murillo represents Honduras at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She recently presented her credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

Ms. Freije Murillo presented her credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd. Freije Murillo is well-versed in the world of diplomacy, but this is her first assignment as a diplomat for Honduras.

A Master of Business Administration degree is held by Ms. Freije Murillo from Francisco de Vitoria University, Spain. In addition, a Bachelor of Graphic Design degree is held by Ms. Freije Murillo from the University of the Valley of Mexico.

Before her diplomacy career, she gained valuable experience in business, where she was working various Manager Positions in different technology branches, among others.

Throughout her career, Ms. Freije Murillo has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1998 Master of Business Administration from Francisco de Vitoria University, Spain and a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from the University del Valle de Mexico
Career History:
1998 – 2005 Marketing and Sales Manager of VICA TV, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
March–June 2009 General Manager, Channel 8, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
2006–2010 Technical Director, Honduran Council of Science and Technology
2011–2022 Executive Director, Honduran Association of Distributors of Motor Vehicles and Related
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Languages: English and Spanish

UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, Robert Floyd, Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Honduras, Ghada Fathi Waly, Elena María Freije Murillo, Diplomacy, CTBTO - Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
