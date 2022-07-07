Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Lybia to the United Nations in Vienna
Osama Abduljalil Abdulhadi, the new Permanent Representative of Libya, presented his credentials to Ghada Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna. Meet Osama Abduljalil Abdulhadi, the new Permanent Representative of Lybia to the International Organisations in Vienna.
The busy diplomat, has had many stopovers in the course of his career. With a university degree in Medicine and Surgery and a Master's degree in Health Administration, he has been increasingly involved in the administration of health facilities in recent years.
very pleasant first meeting between the new designated Libyan Ambassador to Vienna, H.E. Osama Abduljalil Ahmed Abdulhadi and Austrian Ambassador to Libya, Mr Christoph Meyenburg. All the best for his new Assignment! pic.twitter.com/X0bXSMLXms— Austrian Embassy in Libya (@AustriainLY) January 11, 2022
Mr. Abdulhadi is married and has four children.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|1999
|Bachelor's degree in Medicine and Surgery
|2009
|Diploma in Diplomacy - The Institute of Diplomatic Studies at the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2012
|Master's degree in Health Administration
|Career History:
|2012
|Director of the Central Committees for Treatment and Health Facility Office at the Ministry of Health
|2011-2015
|Chairperson of the Crisis Management Committee and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Treatment, Ministry of Health
|2013-2015
|Director of the Treatment Department, Ministry of Health
|2015-2018
|Medical Attaché, Libyan Embassy in Algeria
|2015-2018
|Head of the Health Office, Libyan Embassy in Tunis
|2018
|Director-General, International Cooperation Department, National Centre for Accreditation of Health Institutions
|2018
|Senior Consultant, National Centre for Accreditation of Health Institutions
|2019-2021
|Director-General, National Centre for Accreditation of Health Institutions
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna