Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Lybia to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:48 ♦ (Vindobona)

Osama Abduljalil Abdulhadi, the new Permanent Representative of Libya, presented his credentials to Ghada Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna. Meet Osama Abduljalil Abdulhadi, the new Permanent Representative of Lybia to the International Organisations in Vienna.

In March, Ambassador Osama Abduljalil Abdulhadi received his credentials from President Van der Bellen. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

The Permanent Representative of Libya to the United Nations (Vienna), Osama Abduljalil Abdulhadi, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

The busy diplomat, has had many stopovers in the course of his career. With a university degree in Medicine and Surgery and a Master's degree in Health Administration, he has been increasingly involved in the administration of health facilities in recent years.

Mr. Abdulhadi is married and has four children.

 

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
1999
 Bachelor's degree in Medicine and Surgery
2009 Diploma in Diplomacy - The Institute of Diplomatic Studies at the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2012 Master's degree in Health Administration
Career History:
2012 Director of the Central Committees for Treatment and Health Facility Office at the Ministry of Health
2011-2015 Chairperson of the Crisis Management Committee and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Treatment, Ministry of Health
2013-2015 Director of the Treatment Department, Ministry of Health
2015-2018 Medical Attaché, Libyan Embassy in Algeria
2015-2018 Head of the Health Office, Libyan Embassy in Tunis
2018 Director-General, International Cooperation Department, National Centre for Accreditation of Health Institutions
2018 Senior Consultant, National Centre for Accreditation of Health Institutions
2019-2021 Director-General, National Centre for Accreditation of Health Institutions
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

United Nations Information Service Vienna

<div id="text">
<div class="paywall ">
<p><a href="https://unis.unvienna.org/unis/en/index.html" target="_blank">United Nations Information Service Vienna</a></p>
</div>
</div>
