Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:52 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Maldives to Austria, H.E. Mr. Asim Ahmed, presented his credentials to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Ambassador Ahmed also recently met with Leonore Gewessler, the Austrian Minister for Climate Action. Learn more about the Ambassador.

Ambassador of Maldives to Austria, Asim Ahmed (right), presents his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

The new Ambassador of Maldives to Austria, H.E. Mr. Asim Ahmed, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. …

