Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives
Sponsored Content
The new Ambassador of Maldives to Austria, H.E. Mr. Asim Ahmed, presented his credentials to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Ambassador Ahmed also recently met with Leonore Gewessler, the Austrian Minister for Climate Action. Learn more about the Ambassador.
Ambassador of Maldives to Austria, Asim Ahmed (right), presents his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The new Ambassador of Maldives to Austria, H.E. Mr. Asim Ahmed, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Ambassador of New Zealand Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna (September 14)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the United Nations Office at Vienna (August 10)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content