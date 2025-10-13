Meet Simon Biedermann, Liechtenstein's New Ambassador in Vienna

The Principality of Liechtenstein has a new ambassador in Vienna. Diplomat Simon Biedermann has presented his credentials and now represents the Principality in Austria, Czechia, at the UN, and at the OSCE.

His Excellency Simon Biedermann is the new Liechtenstein ambassador in Vienna. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Ronja Klima und Peter Lechner/HBF

The Principality of Liechtenstein has a new ambassador in Vienna. Simon Biedermann has officially taken over as head of the Liechtenstein representation in Vienna. He succeeds H.E. Ambassador Princess Maria-Pia Kothbauer, who has retired. Biedermann's appointment by H.H. Hereditary Prince Alois von und zu Liechtenstein, on the recommendation of the government, was announced back in…

