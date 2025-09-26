Meet Alison Grant, Canada's New Ambassador to Vienna

Ms. Grant, who succeeds Troy Lulashnyk, brings with her a wealth of expertise in security and foreign policy, which is particularly important in the current geopolitical situation. Most recently, she served as Director General for International Security and Strategic Affairs in Ottawa. Ms. Grant has announced that her top priority will be fostering strong political and economic ties with like-minded countries, specifically to advance the shared goals of security, prosperity, and free trade in light of Vienna's proximity to the war in Ukraine and growing global tensions.

For the experienced diplomat, who was born in 1972, is married, and is the mother of three children, Vienna is where she has come full circle. She completed her very first diplomatic posting here in 1998 with the Canadian delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), right after her Master’s. Ms. Grant describes her new role as a kind of return to her roots.

Grant attaches great importance to the internal processes of a mission. Among the most important first steps, she counts clarifying the objectives, the nature of the initial meetings, and above all establishing a “strong and healthy workplace culture” within the embassy. Her career shows a clear focus on multilateralism and security, which underscores her suitability for the UN organizations in Vienna (UNODC, IAEA, etc.).

Her studies at Carleton University focused on conflict analysis, a focus that has shaped her career throughout. She is actively involved as an alumna at her university and advises younger people who aspire to a career in foreign policy. Her advice is to gain international experience and build networks with practitioners.

Professional Experience Years Position / Role 2023–present Director General, International Security and Strategic Affairs 2021–2023 Executive Director, Security and Defence Relations 2018–2021 Director, Eastern Europe and Eurasia Division 2015–2018 Minister-Counsellor, Embassy in Brazil 2012–2014 Director, Office of the Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs 2009–2011 Deputy Director, Russia, Ukraine, European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries 2004–2006 First Secretary, Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations 2000–2003 Second Secretary, Embassy in the Russian Federation Education Degree / Qualification Institution Master of Arts in International Affairs Carleton University (Ottawa) Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Queen’s University (Kingston)

