Meet Asadollah Eschragh Jahromi, Iran's Ambassador in Vienna

H.E. Mr. Asadollah Eschragh Jahromi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, standing in front of the Austrian Honor guard. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Paul Kulec und Peter Lechner/HBF

Even before taking up his diplomatic mission in Austria, Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi often met with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to outline his diplomatic goals and discuss improving cooperation between Iran and Austria.

During this meeting, Ambassador Jahromi presented his strategic plans for strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Austria in various sectors.…