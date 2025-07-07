Meet Asadollah Eschragh Jahromi, Iran's Ambassador in Vienna

H.E. Dr. Asadollah Eschragh Jahromi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, recently presented his credentials to both the Austrian Federal President and the Slovak President, thereby officially commencing his diplomatic missions in both countries.

H.E. Mr. Asadollah Eschragh Jahromi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, standing in front of the Austrian Honor guard. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Paul Kulec und Peter Lechner/HBF

Even before taking up his diplomatic mission in Austria, Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi often met with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to outline his diplomatic goals and discuss improving cooperation between Iran and Austria.

During this meeting, Ambassador Jahromi presented his strategic plans for strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Austria in various sectors.…

