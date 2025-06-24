Austria Relocates Embassy from Tehran to Baku

The Austrian Embassy in Tehran has been temporarily relocated to Baku, Azerbaijan due to security concerns, as announced by the Austrian Foreign Ministry. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / The original uploader was Siamax at English Wikipedia. [CC BY-SA (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]

Before the embassy was relocated, embassy staff had already assisted more than 140 people, including more than 70 Austrian citizens, in leaving Iran. This underscores Austria's continued commitment to supporting its citizens in times of crisis.

Departure options still available

The Foreign Ministry remains in close contact with Austrians in Iran who wish to leave the country but have not taken advantage of the previously organized options for assisted departure. The aim is to provide them with the best possible guidance for their individual departure.

Important note from the Ministry: The border crossing between Iran and Armenia remains open to Austrian citizens. This means that independent departures from Iran are still possible.

Urgent appeal for registration

The Foreign Ministry once again urges all Austrian citizens in the region to register on its website via the foreign registration system if they have not already done so. Registration enables the crisis management team at the Foreign Ministry to quickly contact Austrians and inform them about further developments and necessary steps. The crisis management team is continuously evaluating the situation on the ground, with the safety of Austrian citizens always being the top priority.

The exact circumstances that led to this temporary relocation were not specified in detail by the Foreign Ministry. However, it is assumed that the current regional security situation made such a preventive measure necessary to ensure the safety of staff and Austrians in Iran. The embassy is expected to return to Tehran once the situation has stabilized.

Austrian MFA