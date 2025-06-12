Iran Tensions Overshadow IAEA Meeting in Vienna: Tehran Warns of 'Strategic Mistake'

The resolution, promoted by the E3 countries (France, Germany, and the UK) and supported by the US, could derail the indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which were to continue in Muscat under Omani mediation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the E3's move on X as “another major strategic mistake.” He accused the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA) of having “completely failed” to meet their own commitments over the past seven years. Araghchi stressed that a possible resolution would force Iran to respond “strongly.”

The E3 have had SEVEN YEARS to implement their JCPOA commitments. They have utterly failed, either by design or ineptitude.



Instead of displaying remorse or a desire to facilitate diplomacy, the E3 is today promoting confrontation through the absurd demand that Iran must be… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 11, 2025

Other senior Iranian officials also made strong statements, as reported by Anadolu Agency. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Iran was prepared to take “immediate technical measures” if the resolution were adopted, emphasizing that the necessary decisions had already been made within the state structure. He also rejected the threat of reimposing UN sanctions through the JCPOA's “snapback mechanism,” arguing that the agreement no longer existed in practice and that the Western parties had forfeited any legal basis due to their non-compliance with the agreement. Reza Najafi, Iran's envoy to the IAEA, reiterated this position in Vienna and warned of a “vigorous response” if UN Security Council sanctions were revived. Behrouz Kamalvandi, deputy head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, had already warned earlier this week that Iran could reduce its cooperation with the IAEA if Western pressure continued.

IAEA's busy nuclear diplomacy

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reported to the Board of Governors on his efforts to support bilateral negotiations between Iran and the United States to find a mutually acceptable agreement to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Grossi emphasized that the IAEA plays an “important, impartial role” and will have an “indispensable role in verifying” any new agreement.

However, in his latest quarterly report on the implementation of the NPT security agreement with Iran, Grossi expressed serious concerns. He stated that the agency had found man-made uranium particles at three undeclared sites in Iran—Varamin, Marivan, and Turquzabad—and had concluded that these sites and other possible related locations were part of an “undeclared structured nuclear program” that Iran operated until the early 2000s and that also involved the use of undeclared nuclear material. Iran had repeatedly failed to provide any technically credible answers to the agency's questions and had attempted to clean up the sites, which had hindered verification activities. Grossi also expressed concern about the “rapid accumulation of highly enriched uranium” of over 400 kg. He urged Iran to cooperate fully and effectively with the IAEA, otherwise, the agency would not be able to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

In addition to the tense situation with Iran, the Board of Governors also addressed other important global issues. Grossi reported on positive developments in Syria, where President Ahmed Al-Sharaa granted him unrestricted access to sites relevant to safeguards and announced a comprehensive program to support Syria in the areas of medical equipment, agriculture, and water management. Regarding Ukraine, Grossi emphasized the IAEA's continued commitment to nuclear safety and the reconstruction of the country's energy infrastructure. He mentioned the drone attack and subsequent fire in February, which caused significant damage to the arch of the new safe enclosure at Chornobyl, as well as the continuing precarious security situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program remain a key item on the international agenda, while the IAEA continues to fulfill its multifaceted role in securing and promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy worldwide. Grossi emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution, supported by an IAEA verification agreement, to ensure stability and ultimately peace in the region.

