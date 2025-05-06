Reza Najafi Returned to Vienna as Iran's Permanent Representative

The Resident Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the IAEA, HE Mr. Reza Najafi (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Najafi, born in Tehran in 1963, holds a doctorate in international law from Tehran and was Iran's envoy to the Vienna organizations from 2013 to 2018. His diplomatic career stretches back to 1993 and includes positions at the OPCW, the Iranian UN mission in New York, and as Director of Disarmament at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Until recently, he served as deputy foreign minister…