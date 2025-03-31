Hope for De-escalation: Iran and IAEA Continued Talks on Nuclear Program

Rafael Mariano Grossi (m.), IAEA Director-General, met with Deputy FM Kazem Gharib Abadi (l.), and Resident Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, HE Mohsen Naziri Asl (r.) in Vienna. / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Against the backdrop of growing tensions between Iran and Western countries, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi met for diplomatic talks in Vienna on Monday. Both sides described the meeting as constructive and timely. The aim was to revive the stagnating cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and to find new ways to resolve existing differences.

Grossi stated on Platform X (formerly Twitter) that the meeting was “timely” and emphasized the crucial importance of cooperation to ensure “reliable guarantees for the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program”. Gharibabadi also spoke on X of a “clear and constructive” exchange, in which security policy issues and the lifting of sanctions were discussed alongside technical questions.

Timely meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister @Gharibabadi.

Cooperation with @IAEAorg is indispensable to provide credible guarantees of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. pic.twitter.com/extvGiNxCU — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 17, 2025

گفتگوی صریح و سازنده ای با مدیرکل آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی داشتم.



در این دیدار همکاری بین ایران و آژانس، حل و فصل دو موضوع باقی مانده، امنیت تاسیسات هسته‌ای، و آخرین تحولات پیرامون موضوع هسته‌ای و رفع تحریم ها مورد بحث و تبادل نظر قرار گرفت.



ایران و آژانس سابقه ای طولانی… pic.twitter.com/Wqe6IQVJf2 — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) March 17, 2025

Signal of dialog despite growing tensions

The meeting took place just a few days after Gharibabadi's talks with Russian and Chinese diplomats in Beijing - a diplomatic signal that Tehran is seeking dialogue with its traditional partners as well as with international organizations. The timing of the meeting is particularly explosive given the increasing criticism of Iran's nuclear program from Western countries.

At the IAEA Board of Governors meeting in December, the USA and the so-called E3 states - Germany, France, and the UK - passed a resolution in which they called on Director General Grossi to submit a more comprehensive report on the nuclear situation in Iran. They accused Iran of a lack of transparency, while Tehran condemned the resolution as a politically motivated attempt to exert pressure. Iran criticized the Western states for attempting to “securitize” the country's nuclear program - i.e. to dramatize it in terms of security policy - and demanded more technical neutrality from the IAEA.

IAEA warns - Iran remains stubborn

The IAEA had already reported in May 2024 that Iran had further increased its stockpile of uranium which was almost suitable for weapons. The enrichment of uranium to a purity level of almost 60 percent had heightened concerns in the international community that Iran could be moving closer to nuclear weapons. In response to the December resolution, Tehran announced the commissioning of additional centrifuges in January 2025 - a move that caused international concern.

Nevertheless, IAEA chief Grossi has recently been optimistic. In September 2024, he declared that Iran was giving new signals of willingness to talk. The new Iranian government under President Massud Peseshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also hinted at a diplomatic turnaround. The aim is to overcome international isolation and possibly revive the 2015 nuclear agreement - also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

External pressure as a hurdle

A key issue in the current dialog is the question of the IAEA's independence. Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi made it clear in Vienna that Iran is still willing to cooperate within the framework of its safeguards obligations - but only if the IAEA works “independently, technically, neutrally and professionally”. Tehran is thus alluding to what it sees as excessive political influence exerted by Western states on the agency.

The meeting in Vienna is also noteworthy in terms of foreign policy: Tehran confirmed that a letter from former US President Donald Trump - containing demands for a new nuclear deal - is currently being examined, as reported by Vindobona.org. However, the contents are not to be made public for the time being.

Hope for détente remains cautious

The diplomatic thaw between the IAEA and Tehran gives cause for hope - but the geopolitical realities remain complex. While Iran emphasizes its national interests and security concerns, Western states are calling for more transparency and cooperation. The coming weeks will show whether the recent talks in Vienna were a real breakthrough or merely a symbolic step.

One thing is certain: the world is keeping a close eye on the further course of the nuclear negotiations. After all, the Iranian nuclear program remains a key touchstone for stability in the Middle East and for the credibility of multilateral institutions such as the IAEA.

IAEA