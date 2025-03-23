Iran Demands Conditions for Nuclear Negotiations With the USA

The Iranian Foreign Ministry is prepared to accept the negotiations offered by the USA on Iran's nuclear program, but has set conditions. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; sipo (https://www.flickr.com/photos/siposoft) / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi explained that talks would only be possible if Washington eased its comprehensive sanctions against the Islamic Republic. “Talks are impossible as long as the USA does not change its stance,” emphasized Araqchi, as reported by ORF. However, he left open the concrete steps the US is expected to take.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after US President Donald Trump sent a negotiation offer to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the beginning of March. In the letter, Trump gave Iran an ultimatum of two months to negotiate a new nuclear agreement. At the same time, he threatened a military solution if no agreement was reached. “Either an agreement is reached or there will be a military response,” Trump said in a press conference.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff reiterated the United States' willingness to engage in talks on Fox News, as reported by Reuters. “Our signal to Iran is: let's sit down together and see if we can get to the right point through dialog and diplomacy,” Witkoff said. However, he warned of the consequences of negotiations failing: “You don't have to solve everything militarily, but the alternative to an agreement is not a good one.”

International concern is growing

The escalation of tensions between the two states is causing international concern. In particular, the latest reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have further increased nervousness. At the end of February, the IAEA reported a significant increase in Iran's uranium reserves to almost weapons-grade levels. Observers fear that this could put Iran in a position to develop a nuclear weapon in the short term - a scenario that Washington wants to prevent at all costs.

However, Tehran continues to emphasize that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes, as reported by Reuters. According to a government spokesman, the aim is to secure the country's energy supply and at the same time make progress in medical research. Iran therefore rejects the West's accusations that it is secretly working on the development of nuclear weapons.

Escalation since the US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement

The conflict over Iran's nuclear program has been simmering for decades. In 2015, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was concluded under the mediation of Germany, France, the UK, Russia, China, and the EU. This agreement was intended to strictly regulate Iran's nuclear policy while allowing sanctions to be eased.

However, in 2018, President Trump announced the unilateral withdrawal of the USA from the agreement and subsequently imposed a series of new sanctions, which primarily blocked Iranian oil exports and therefore the country's most important source of foreign currency. Iran responded by gradually violating the conditions of the JCPOA and began to intensify uranium enrichment.

Europe as mediator?

In recent years, the European Union has always tried to keep the agreement alive. Diplomats from Paris, Berlin, and Brussels are calling on Washington and Tehran to allow a return to the negotiations. European diplomats, military leaders, and other dignitaries have often appealed to both sides in recent years not to give up diplomatic efforts, reminding them that a military conflict would have devastating consequences not only for the region but for the entire global economy. Former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna once emphasized that there would be no better deal and that it was up to Iran to make the right decisions. “There will be no better offer on the table and it is up to Iran to make the right decisions,” Colonna said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York two years ago.

However, the prospect of an agreement remains uncertain. While the USA continues to push for the complete abandonment of Iran's nuclear program, Tehran insists on its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Analysts warn of unpredictable consequences if no diplomatic solution is reached.

White House

IAEA