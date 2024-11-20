IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi Honored with the Henry DeWolf Smyth Nuclear Statesman Award

Grossi, who has headed the IAEA since 2019, follows in the footsteps of previous prominent laureates, including Nobel Laureates and two former IAEA Directors General, Sigvard Eklund (1976) and Hans Blix (1988). This award recognizes outstanding achievements in promoting and guiding the peaceful use of nuclear energy and was established in 1972 by the Atomic Industrial Forum, now the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), and the American Nuclear Society (ANS).

The award, which is presented annually, is named after the US scientist and diplomat Henry DeWolf Smyth. Smyth was a key figure in the development of international cooperation in nuclear policy. He advised President Dwight Eisenhower on the famous “Atoms for Peace” speech in 1953 and later played a central role in the adoption of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Maria Korsnick, President of the Nuclear Energy Institute, recognized Grossi's tireless commitment: “This year's honoree is as outstanding and as great a champion of nuclear energy, science, and technology as his predecessors.” Hashem Hashemian, Vice President of ANS, added: “Rafael Grossi is not only a champion of world peace, nuclear safety, and security, but also one of the hardest working people I know.”

Outstanding achievements in international nuclear diplomacy

Grossi has made a name for himself worldwide in his career to date as a diplomat and nuclear expert. Born on 29 January 1961 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he joined the diplomatic service of his home country in 1985 and specialized in disarmament and nuclear policy. Before he was appointed IAEA Director General, he headed the Nuclear Suppliers Group and was President of the Diplomatic Conference on the Revision of the Convention on Nuclear Safety, at which the Vienna Declaration on Nuclear Safety was adopted.

In recent months, Grossi has traveled the world tirelessly to manage international crises and strengthen nuclear security. Hashemian commented: “In the last seven days, he has been in Iran, attended the COP29 climate conference and is now here to receive this award.”

A visit in the name of clean energy

Following the award ceremony, Grossi visited the St. Lucie nuclear power plant in Florida, which has been supplying over one million households in the region with clean energy for more than 45 years. The visit underscores Grossi's commitment to promoting sustainable energy sources to move closer to global climate goals.

A legacy for peace

Under Grossi's leadership, the IAEA plays a key role in monitoring international nuclear agreements and supporting its member states in the safe use of nuclear technology. Amid global tensions and growing concerns about nuclear proliferation, the organization under his leadership stands for stability and progress.

The Henry De Wolf Smyth Nuclear Statesman Award is not only a recognition of Grossi's individual achievements but also a sign of appreciation for the IAEA's role in the international community. With this award, Rafael Mariano Grossi joins the ranks of leading personalities who have worked tirelessly for the peaceful use of nuclear energy and global peace.

IAEA

American Nuclear Society