Sponsored Content
IAEA Holds 68th General Assembly in Vienna
The 68th General Assembly of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna has begun, providing an important platform for exchanges between member states on nuclear safety, non-proliferation, and sustainable development. In addition to discussing global issues of nuclear safety and climate change, numerous heads of state and government are taking the opportunity to hold bilateral talks.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, delivers his statement at the opening of the IAEA 68th General Conference. / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]
The conference was opened by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who emphasized the growing importance of the IAEA in a world full of uncertainties. In his speech, Grossi explained that the Agency is indispensable in securing global peace and tackling key issues such as climate change, hunger, and nuclear safety. “Nothing is impossible if we work together,” Grossi…
or Log In
Fast News Search