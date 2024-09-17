IAEA Holds 68th General Assembly in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:03 ♦ (Vindobona)

The 68th General Assembly of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna has begun, providing an important platform for exchanges between member states on nuclear safety, non-proliferation, and sustainable development. In addition to discussing global issues of nuclear safety and climate change, numerous heads of state and government are taking the opportunity to hold bilateral talks.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, delivers his statement at the opening of the IAEA 68th General Conference. / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

The conference was opened by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who emphasized the growing importance of the IAEA in a world full of uncertainties. In his speech, Grossi explained that the Agency is indispensable in securing global peace and tackling key issues such as climate change, hunger, and nuclear safety. “Nothing is impossible if we work together,” Grossi…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Ukraine's Kursk Offensive: IAEA Concerned About Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (August 27)
IAEA Chief Grossi Visits Peru: Agreements on Nuclear Technology for Food Security, Mining and Lithium (June 21)
Diplomatic Collisions on the Nuclear Front: Global Nervousness over Russia's Nuclear Maneuvers (May 6)
Read More
Vilawan Mangklatanakul, Sustainable Energy, Sustainability, South Korea, SDG - Sustainable Development Goals, Nuclear Security, Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the International Organizations in Vienna, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Sang Wook Ham, Nuclear Safety, Nuclear Proliferation, Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA General Conference, Diana Mondino, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of Austria, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Argentina, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter