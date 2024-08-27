Ukraine's Kursk Offensive: IAEA Concerned About Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

“A nuclear power plant of this type so close to a contact point or a military front is an extremely serious fact,” Grossi emphasized after a detailed inspection of the plant. Less than 50 kilometers separate the power plant from the fighting, making it a critical point in the current conflict. Grossi once again urged that nuclear power plants should not be attacked under any circumstances: “Ultimately, this may all sound reasonable and simple: Don't attack a nuclear power plant.”

The danger posed by the proximity of the conflict to an active nuclear power plant has been repeatedly emphasized by the IAEA since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The experience with the occupation of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya by Russian troops and the brief control of the decommissioned Chornobyl nuclear power plant illustrate the risks associated with a military presence in the vicinity of such facilities.

Ukraine strikes back

The latest escalation in the Kursk region is particularly alarming. On August 6, Ukraine launched a surprise offensive into the area, leading to intense fighting. Russian forces are hastily digging trenches around the power plant, while Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear company, has begun withdrawing personnel from the site. According to Grossi, drone strikes have even been recorded near the power plant, the remains of which he saw during his visit.

This development has led to speculation about whether Ukraine has set its sights on the Kursk nuclear power plant as a strategic target. Dmitry Gorchakov, an expert in nuclear security, analyzed possible scenarios and concluded that such a move would involve significant risks, as The Moscow Times reports. “The mere scenario of a nuclear power plant being taken during a war is a nightmare for any expert in nuclear and radiation safety,” Gorchakov warned.

One of the hypotheses is that Ukraine could connect the power plant to its own power grid to cut Russia off from an important source of energy source, this would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, amid an ongoing conflict. The infrastructure on both sides of the frontline would have to be intact, which is highly unlikely given the massive bombardment on Ukrainian territory and the lack of synchronization between the energy systems of Russia and Ukraine.

Another scenario being discussed is the use of the Kursk power plant as a bargaining chip in future peace talks. The strategic importance of such a target could have a significant impact on the negotiations, especially if Ukraine uses the power plant as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from Russia.

IAEA for nuclear stability

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is a major Russian nuclear power plant and one of the country's four largest electricity producers. Located on the Seym River, it feeds the grid for Kursk Oblast and 19 other regions. As of 2024, the plant houses two active reactors, two decommissioned older units, partially built units, and two new VVER designs (Kursk II-1 and Kursk II-2).



Despite its military significance, Grossi urged all parties involved to prioritize the safety of the power plant. The plant is currently operating “under almost normal conditions”, as he reported, but the risk of a nuclear accident remains as long as the fighting in the region continues.

Grossi will travel to Kyiv next week to discuss the current situation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. It is “important to talk and maintain the dialog”, he emphasized. The IAEA remains determined to fulfill its role as a neutral authority in this tense situation and to ensure nuclear safety in the region.

The international community is watching the developments in Kursk with growing concern. Should Ukraine capture the Kursk nuclear power plant, this could significantly change the dynamics of the conflict - but the risks of a nuclear accident would be difficult to assess. The IAEA and other experts are urgently warning that the protection of civilian infrastructure, in particular nuclear power plants, must be a top priority to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

