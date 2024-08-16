Ukraine's Kursk Offensive Assessed by Colonel Markus Reisner: A Risky Strategy with Far-Reaching Consequences

Colonel Dr. Markus Reisner, PhD, is an Austrian military historian, an officer of the general staff, and an expert in strategic analysis who is regularly called upon as an advisor and commentator on military developments in international conflicts. / Picture: © Trong Khiem Nguyen / Flickr Attribution Public Domain Mark 1.0 Universal Deed (PDM 1.0; https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

In a surprising and bold move, Ukraine launched an offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk at the beginning of August 2024. This advance marks the most significant cross-border operation to date since the start of the comprehensive Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022. Within just a few days, Ukrainian troops have advanced almost 30 kilometers deep into Russian territory and, according to reports, captured around 1,000 square kilometers of land. The offensive has sparked praise and concern among military experts and international observers.

The Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region began on August 6 and proceeded with remarkable speed. According to “Al Jazeera”, the Ukrainian armed forces were able to take control of 74 Russian settlements within just a few days. This surprise advance posed significant challenges for the Kremlin, as Moscow struggled to respond quickly and effectively to the unexpected threat. While the Russian government took emergency measures to evacuate civilians from the affected area, the Ukrainian armed forces continued their advance.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the offensive and stated that it was not aimed at a permanent occupation of Russian territory, but at weakening Russia's ability to carry out further attacks on Ukrainian territory. According to “Euronews”, in his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy emphasized that the operation was aimed at achieving Ukraine's strategic goals and at the same time boosting the morale of its population.

The course of the offensive: initial successes and strategic challenges

According to Colonel Markus Reisner, an Austrian military expert, parts of three Ukrainian brigades could advance up to 15 kilometers into Russian territory and take possession of terrain southwest of Kursk. However, these territorial gains were achieved through light elements and special forces, which deliberately avoided the main supply routes, as these are already under Russian observation and could come under massive fire. Ukraine used these initial successes for targeted information warfare by disseminating images and videos of captured villages and destroyed Russian columns. This strategy aims to create a dynamic reminiscent of the successful offensives in the Kharkiv area in the fall of 2022 when Russian troops fled in panic.

However, the initial surprise and the associated success could not be fully exploited, as the window of opportunity for such surprise attacks was already closed after 72 hours. In the meantime, the Russian troops have consolidated and are constantly receiving reinforcements, making the situation increasingly difficult for the Ukrainian forces. Colonel Reisner points out that Ukraine is forced to set up a sustainable defense in the conquered territory, which requires additional resources. However, this could lead to an overextension of Ukrainian forces in the long term, especially if further Russian reinforcements arrive and the war of attrition continues on both sides.

Russia's response: stabilization of the front and targeted attacks

Russia has responded to the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk with a massive military response. According to Reisner, the Russian army has been trying to stabilize the front southwest of Kursk for 48 hours by slowly advancing troops toward the Ukrainian offensive tips. Russia is using a combination of drone reconnaissance, artillery, rocket launchers, and glide bombs to target Ukrainian positions and heavy equipment. In wooded areas in particular, the Russians are using Ka-52 and Mi-28 combat helicopters equipped with night vision and thermal imaging devices to track down and engage Ukrainian units. The Ukrainians subsequently shot down several of these helicopters, which illustrates the intensity of the fighting.

Reisner emphasizes that the origin of the Russian reinforcements is of crucial importance. While there is still no clear evidence that they have been withdrawn from the Donbas, tactical markings on the Russian vehicles indicate that forces have been withdrawn from the area north of Kharkiv. In addition, there are possibly up to two squadrons of Su-34 fighter aircraft carrying out increased glide bombing attacks southwest of Kursk. This shows that Russia is making great efforts to stop the Ukrainian offensive and recapture the lost territory.

The strategic importance and risks of the offensive

According to Reisner, Ukraine's strategic goal in Kursk is multi-layered. In the short term, Kyiv is trying to get out of the negative headlines and boost the morale of its population. In the medium term, Ukraine wants to tie down Russian forces that have been withdrawn from the Donbas and thus break the Russians' momentum there. In the long term, Ukraine is aiming to improve its position on the battlefield to have a more favorable starting position in future peace negotiations. However, this offensive harbors considerable risks. Ukraine must hold on to the conquered territory, which means that it must continuously supply additional forces and provide them with soldiers, equipment, weapons, and ammunition. This takes place under constant Russian threat, especially from the air. If the Ukrainian offensive does not bring the hoped-for success in the coming weeks, this could lead to a considerable overextension of Ukrainian forces.

Developments in the Donbas and other sections of the front

While the offensive in Kursk is attracting the attention of the world's public, the fighting in the Donbas continues unabated. According to Reisner, the intensity of Russian attacks in this region has even increased in recent days. Russian troops have taken several villages west of Ochersetyne and near Torez despite heavy losses and have formed a bridgehead across the Donbas Canal at Khassiv Yar. If Russia succeeds in expanding this bridgehead, the Yar massif could fall, which would further exacerbate the situation for the Ukrainian defenders.

Ukrainian sources are also reporting further Russian advances in other sections of the front, such as near Kupjansk in the north and Ugledar in the south. Although the use of glide bombs by Russian forces in the Donbas appears to have decreased somewhat, the attacks have shifted to the Kursk area, which underlines the importance of this new section of the front.

The situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the threat of war with Belarus

In addition to the military clashes in Kursk and the Donbas, the situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is a cause for concern. According to the latest reports, a fire has broken out inside one of the cooling towers. Ukrainian media suspect that Russia has deliberately caused this to divert international attention away from the events in Kursk. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that there is currently no impact on nuclear safety, which reduces the immediate risk of escalation, at least for the time being.

Furthermore, the threat of Belarus entering the war remains. Should Belarus actively intervene in the conflict, this would lead to a further escalation and force Ukraine to conduct a defense operation on this front as well. Given the current resource situation, this would significantly aggravate the situation, as Ukraine would have to further divide its forces.

International reactions and geopolitical implications

The international community has reacted with mixed feelings to the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk. Western allies of Ukraine, in particular the USA, have defended Ukraine's right to defend itself against Russian aggression, but at the same time have expressed concerns about further escalation. According to “Deutsche Welle”, the USA and other Western nations have so far reacted cautiously to the offensive, possibly out of concern about further escalating the conflict.

Ukraine's advance into Russian territory has not only military but also diplomatic implications. According to “Deutsche Welle”, Ukraine could try to gain a stronger negotiating position in future peace talks by occupying Russian territory. However, this strategy could also entail the risk of further escalation, as Russia could tighten its position vis-à-vis Ukraine and the West.

Long-term prospects: a risky balancing act

Ukraine's offensive in Kursk undoubtedly represents a turning point in the conflict that has been going on for years. The Ukrainian armed forces have shown that they are capable of advancing deep into Russian territory and striking sensitive blows against the Russian army there. However, this success is associated with considerable risks. The expansion of the front line and the associated logistical challenges could overwhelm the Ukrainian army, especially because of the ongoing Russian offensives in the Donbas and other regions.

The coming weeks will show whether Ukraine can hold its position in Kursk while at the same time coping with the pressure on other fronts. However, if the Ukrainian armed forces are forced to withdraw from Kursk, this could be a significant setback for Kyiv's military and diplomatic objectives.

Conclusion: A risky bet with an uncertain outcome

Ukraine's offensive in Kursk is a bold move that has the potential to decisively change the dynamics of the conflict. While the Ukrainian armed forces have achieved significant successes, the long-term sustainability of this offensive remains unclear. The international community is watching developments with growing concern as the risk of a further escalation of the conflict increases. The coming weeks will show whether Ukraine can achieve its goals or whether it will find itself in an overstretched war on several fronts.

