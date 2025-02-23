Austria Strengthens Commitment to IAEA in Tackling Nuclear Security Challenges

Austrian Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on February 21, 2025. Their discussions focused on pressing issues such as Iran’s nuclear program, nuclear risks in Ukraine, and the role of the IAEA in monitoring nuclear disarmament.

Schallenberg reaffirmed Austria’s strong support for the IAEA’s mission, highlighting its crucial role in global security. As the host country of the agency and an active member, Austria remains committed to backing its efforts. The meeting placed significant emphasis on the situation in Iran, with Austria advocating for a diplomatic resolution to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Schallenberg expressed concern over recent developments and stressed the urgent need to return to serious negotiations to prevent further escalation. He underscored the IAEA’s role as an independent monitoring authority and reiterated Austria’s readiness to contribute constructively to diplomatic efforts.

Another critical issue discussed was nuclear security in Ukraine, particularly in light of a recent drone attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the precarious situation surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Schallenberg and Grossi explored possible measures to safeguard nuclear infrastructure in conflict zones. The chancellor emphasized the reality of nuclear threats in war zones and stressed the importance of doing everything possible to prevent a nuclear catastrophe. He reaffirmed Austria’s full support for the IAEA’s efforts to ensure transparency and safety, announcing a financial contribution of one million euros to support the agency’s work in Ukraine.

Both parties concluded the meeting by reaffirming the importance of continued close cooperation. Austria remains committed to promoting nuclear security, non-proliferation, and diplomatic solutions concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

Foreign Ministry