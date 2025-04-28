Nuclear Dispute: Iran Urges Talks with Europe - Vienna and Oman as Key Factors

Iran has signaled its interest in a meeting with European states in the nuclear dispute before the next planned round of negotiations with the USA. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; sipo (https://www.flickr.com/photos/siposoft) / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)

According to the Reuters news agency, a meeting to this effect is to take place on Friday - assuming the talks with the USA materialize. The European partners, the so-called “E3” - Germany, France, and Great Britain. Iranian government circles have confirmed, as reported by ORF, that Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi is prepared to travel to European capitals at short notice to hold talks with the so-called “E3”. So far, however, there has been no official response from these states.

Oman as a silent but central mediator

At the same time, Oman is continuing its role as a mediator. The Sultanate, which has already acted as a discreet mediator between Tehran and Washington in the past, is once again playing a key role in maintaining the indirect negotiations. The talks are scheduled to continue on Saturday under Omani moderation.

Oman, which traditionally pursues a neutral foreign policy and has good relations with both sides, has the advantage of keeping diplomatic channels open without putting the parties involved under public pressure. Experts particularly appreciate Oman's quiet diplomacy: the country manages to maintain trust between conflicting parties and facilitate targeted talks without attracting much attention.

Vienna as a possible multilateral negotiating venue

In addition to Oman, Vienna could soon play a key role once again. The Austrian capital already served as neutral ground for the talks between Iran, the USA, China, Russia, and the European states during the original negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015.

As the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and an established diplomatic hub, Vienna offers ideal conditions: Neutrality: Austria is regarded as an impartial host that is accepted by both the West and Iran.

Diplomatic experience: Vienna has already been the scene of numerous international negotiations, from nuclear agreements to ceasefire agreements.

Security aspects: The city offers a secure and discreet environment, which is essential during sensitive negotiations.

Several diplomatic sources indicate that if progress is made in the preliminary talks - supported by Oman - Vienna could once again be the venue for a possible multilateral round of negotiations.

IAEA inspects Iran again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has once again called on Iran to provide clarity on new tunnel construction around the Natanz nuclear facility. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, expressed concern that Iran continues to fail to provide the agency with early information on the construction of facilities - a behavior that is unique in the world. Iran has so far maintained its position that it does not have to inform the IAEA in advance, which further increases the uncertainties. Grossi emphasized that while it could not be ruled out that undeclared materials were being stored in the tunnels, he did not want to speculate on possible intentions.

Despite the unanswered questions, Grossi was optimistic about the diplomatic efforts between the USA and Iran. Following his visit to Tehran, he announced that a technical team from the IAEA would be traveling to Iran in the coming days to deepen the talks on site. These talks will focus in particular on the possible reinstallation of surveillance cameras and improved transparency in nuclear activities. Such measures could strengthen trust between the parties and provide a basis for further negotiations.

Grossi also emphasized the importance of the IAEA as a neutral body in the review of a possible new agreement. He emphasized that the international community had great expectations of a positive outcome to the talks. Other international players, such as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also expressed hope. However, Grossi also warned of the serious consequences of possible military attacks on nuclear facilities, which could trigger an escalation with global consequences.

Background: Fragile dialog

Since the US unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement under Donald Trump in 2018, the JCPOA has been in a critical phase. The US sanctions have hit the Iranian economy hard. In return, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear activities again and gradually abandoned restrictions.

U.S. President Trump recently once again did not rule out a military attack on Iran if no agreement is reached. Iran, on the other hand, asserts that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, but merely insists on its right to use nuclear energy for civilian purposes.

A double chance

The diplomatic interplay between Oman's quiet mediation and a possible new negotiating platform in Vienna could offer the JCPOA a last chance of survival. If trust can be built and concrete progress made, the nuclear agreement - and with it an important pillar of global security - could still be saved.

