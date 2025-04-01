India and the IAEA Intensify Cooperation: Focus on Nuclear Energy for Development and Health

India's increasing involvement in nuclear science and technology, supported by international technical assistance, strengthens technical capacities and confidence in peaceful nuclear power use. / Picture: © Facebook - Indian Embassy Vienna

At a time of global energy and health challenges, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and India are sending a strong signal of multilateral cooperation. From March 18 to 21, 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited the emerging economy to deepen cooperation in strategic areas such as nuclear energy, medical care, and technological education.

Delighted to meet DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi on the sidelines of #Raisina2025 today.



Discussed nuclear safety and non - proliferation issues. pic.twitter.com/dxnsQl6M1t — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 18, 2025

His visit culminated in several landmark initiatives - including the recognition of the renowned Tata Memorial Centre as a new “Anchor Centre” in the fight against cancer, talks with high-ranking Indian government representatives, and the promotion of training in the nuclear technology sector. The geopolitical dimension was not neglected either: Grossi took part in the important geopolitical forum Raisina Dialogue, where he spoke about the future of civil nuclear use.

A geopolitical forum for energy issues

At the Raisina Dialogue, India's most important security policy conference, Grossi emphasized the importance of nuclear technology for peace, development, and global energy security in talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Sunjoy Joshi (Chairman of the Observer Research Foundation). The focus was particularly on the role of small modular reactors (SMRs), fusion research, and non-proliferation.

Grossi referred to the growing importance of nuclear energy in the Global South - particularly in Asia - and emphasized the role of the IAEA as a facilitator and supporter of safe, sustainable, and peaceful use.

Tata Memorial Centre becomes global cancer center

A key moment of the visit was the designation of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Mumbai as an “Anchor Center” under the IAEA's Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All initiative. The TMC, which is under the Indian Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), is now the sixth center in the Asia-Pacific region to act as a hub for training, capacity building, and international cooperation.

We take a major step in our fight against cancer by becoming an Anchor Center in the @iaeaorg #RaysOfHope initiative, an attempt to expand access to essential cancer services like radiotherapy, particularly in the Global South.@rafaelmgrossi @DAEIndia @meaindia1 pic.twitter.com/FBQ5OQkoj6 — Tata Memorial Hospital (@TataMemorial) March 21, 2025

“India is a beacon of medical expertise. With the TMC as an anchor center, Indian knowledge becomes a global asset - especially for low- and middle-income countries,” Grossi said.

This initiative aims to improve access to cancer treatment worldwide. As an Anchor Centre, the TMC will play a central role in training professionals and supporting other medical facilities in neighboring low- and middle-income countries. This recognition underscores India's leadership in healthcare and its willingness to share its expertise internationally.

Expansion of nuclear energy infrastructure

India is considered one of the leading nations in the construction and operation of nuclear power plants. According to IAEA statistics (PRIS database), 20 reactors are currently in operation, covering around 3% of India's electricity consumption. Six more reactors are under construction.

Grossi visited the Kakrapar nuclear power plant in Gujarat, which is regarded as a model for India's developments in reactor operation. The visit underlines India's strategic ambition to shape a low-carbon energy future that includes nuclear energy.

Education for the nuclear future

As part of the capacity building, Grossi inaugurated the SN Bose building at the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) in Haryana. A new certificate course in nuclear engineering was launched there, specifically aimed at training the next generation of Indian professionals.

“A sustainable rise of nuclear energy needs people - skilled, motivated, safety conscious. India is ready to play a pioneering role here,” explained the Director General.

India as a global partner of the IAEA

At the end of his trip, Grossi met with DAE Secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty. Topics discussed included the long-term strategic direction of India-IAEO relations, joint research projects, and support for the implementation of international safety standards.

India’s civil nuclear programme—from power to health & agriculture—is growing fast. As a Global South leading nation, it plays important role in shaping nuclear science’s future.

Pleased to finish my visit at @DAEIndia w/ Dr. Mohanty & looking forward to continued partnership. pic.twitter.com/wyLSb6Gdjq — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 20, 2025

The visit clearly shows that India is not only a recipient of international technical assistance, but is increasingly becoming an active global player in the field of nuclear science and technology - both for energy and health. Through such partnerships, the IAEA not only strengthens technical capacities but also confidence in the peaceful use of nuclear power.

