Iran Suspends Cooperation with IAEA: Escalation in Nuclear Dispute after Israel War

Tehran accuses the UN agency of “double standards” and claims that it has created problems for regional and global security. According to ORF, President Peseshkian stated that the Iranian government, parliament, and people believe that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi “did not act impartially.”

IAEA chief Grossi declared persona non grata – death threats from Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had already announced that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was not welcome in Iran, as reported by “Die Welt.” Additionally, Araghchi refused to provide guarantees for the safety of IAEA inspectors in Iran.

An Iranian newspaper, Kayhan, openly called for the death penalty for Grossi, as reported by Die Welt. The newspaper, which is classified as a state propaganda outlet, justified this by claiming that Grossi had “spied for Israel.” Its editor, Hussein Shariatmadari, is considered a radical Islamist. These demands have sparked international outrage. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the demands for the “arrest and execution” of Rafael Grossi “unacceptable.” The Argentine Foreign Ministry, Grossi's home country, also strongly condemned the threats and called on Iran to guarantee the safety of Grossi and his staff.

The background to the hostility is the widespread belief in Iran that an IAEA report triggered the Israeli attacks and the 12-day war. Shortly before the Israeli and US attacks on Iran began, the IAEA Board of Governors had determined that the Islamic Republic was in breach of its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty by not disclosing its entire nuclear program.

Iranian nuclear program after attacks: Rapid resumption of uranium enrichment feared

The suspension of cooperation comes after the U.S. and Israel bombed Iranian nuclear facilities, as reported by ORF. Despite these attacks, IAEA chief Grossi warned in an interview with U.S. broadcaster CBS that Iran's nuclear program may not have been completely destroyed. He expressed concern that Iran could resume operating centrifuges for uranium enrichment “within months” or even “less.”

Of particular concern is the whereabouts of an estimated 408 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. Grossi admitted that it was unknown what had happened to this material after the bombings. He warned that further enrichment to 90 percent would be sufficient for at least nine nuclear bombs. This assessment contradicts the account of US President Donald Trump, who claimed that the attacks had set back Iran's nuclear program by “decades.” Trump expressed confidence that Iran had not removed its uranium stocks before the attacks.

After the attacks, Rafael Grossi had demanded access to the damaged facilities to verify the stocks of enriched uranium. However, the government in Tehran has so far refused to grant this access. Foreign Minister Araghchi described Grossi's demand as a “pretext” and his intentions as “possibly even malicious.” Tehran also criticizes the IAEA for not condemning the Israeli and US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

International reactions: France threatens far-reaching sanctions

The international community is reacting with concern to the escalation, as reported by ORF. France has called on Iran to return to the negotiating table. If Tehran is not prepared to engage in serious negotiations on its nuclear program, extensive sanctions are threatened. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that in this case, the global embargo on weapons, nuclear equipment, banks, and insurance companies could be reinstated, as provided for in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The suspension of cooperation with the IAEA and the threats against its chief are exacerbating the already critical situation in the Middle East and pose a significant challenge to international nuclear non-proliferation.

IAEA