An Ambassador Without a State: Manizha Bakhtari's Fight for Afghan Women

Manizha Bakhtari, despite no longer representing a state, represents a nation of women fighting for visibility, education, and recognition, whose bold, moral, and unyielding diplomacy belongs on the world stage. / Picture: © Embassy of Afghanistan in Vienna

The screening, organized by the Maltese delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, gathered an influential audience of diplomats, civil society leaders, and human rights advocates, as reported by The Diplomat. The event served as a platform to discuss the profound implications of silence and the transformative power of principled resistance in diplomacy.

A Diplomat Reimagined: Moral Courage Over Protocol

Directed by Austrian filmmaker Natalie Halla, "The Last Ambassador" was filmed over three and a half years, weaving together observational footage, interviews, and personal archives to chronicle Bakhtari's steadfast resistance from exile. "I have dedicated my whole life to Afghanistan and its people," Bakhtari states in the film, a declaration that encapsulates her career and the personal sacrifices she has made since the Taliban's resurgence in August 2021.

Since the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan has ceased to function as a democratic state. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, though unrecognized by the international community, maintains totalitarian control, particularly over women. While many diplomats either resigned or were dismissed, Bakhtari chose a different path. She remains Ambassador to Austria, not representing the Taliban, but rather fiercely defending the Afghan people. "I do not represent a government, but I represent my people," she declared in the film.

In her virtual post-screening remarks from Canada, Bakhtari emphasized that true diplomacy demands moral courage as much as adherence to protocol. She challenged traditional diplomatic norms, questioning whether diplomacy is solely about navigating formal structures or if it can also be about "raising our voices when justice is denied." Her stance champions advocacy and moral clarity as paramount, even above allegiance to a specific state.

Gender Apartheid: A Nation in Crisis

Bakhtari painted a grim picture of Afghanistan under Taliban rule, describing it as a humanitarian catastrophe, especially for women and girls. "Girls are systematically denied the right to education. Women are erased from public life," she asserted, unequivocally labeling the situation as a "deliberate system of gender apartheid."

Since 2021, the Taliban has systematically violated international treaties, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which Afghanistan ratified in 2003. Girls are barred from secondary schools and universities, women are excluded from public life and work, and their movement is severely restricted without a male guardian. Bakhtari stressed, "Gender equality is a fundamental element of human rights."

Alongside the Afghan diaspora, Bakhtari is a vocal proponent of a global campaign to recognize "gender apartheid" as a crime under international law. She argues that codifying this term would validate the lived experiences of Afghan women and provide a crucial legal framework for accountability against regimes like the Taliban.

The Peril of Engagement: A Warning Against Normalization

Bakhtari issued a strong warning against the international community's normalization of the Taliban, a statement that came just days before Russia announced its official recognition of the regime. While some argue for limited engagement to facilitate aid delivery, Bakhtari firmly rejects this approach.

"Engaging with the Taliban does not help the people of Afghanistan," she stated, noting that "for four years, the United Nations and many countries have tried to include them. But they do not listen, and they do not change." She urged international organizations to refrain from legitimizing the Taliban through invitations to negotiations, cautioning that unconditional engagement only emboldens repression.

One of the regime's most alarming policies, Bakhtari highlighted, is the dismantling of formal education. She cited data revealing the operation of 6,813 madrassas (Islamic seminaries) and 5,000 private religious schools nationwide. While not inherently opposed to religious education, she stressed that it cannot replace comprehensive formal schooling. "For four years, our girls have not been going to school. That affects this generation and the next," she warned. "We are educating another generation of extremists." Bakhtari called for international support for underground and online schools to prepare Afghan girls for a future beyond Taliban rule.

A New Era of Diplomacy: Values Over Governments

Over the past four years, Bakhtari has redefined diplomacy, leading international campaigns, speaking at global forums, and confronting institutional complacency. She insists that this is not activism replacing diplomacy, but rather diplomacy reimagined. "My intention was and is to uphold diplomatic norms while remaining firm in my demands," she explained, emphasizing the urgent need to "explore new tools and new approaches within diplomacy" to prevent the reversal of hard-fought gains.

In Bakhtari's vision, diplomacy is not about compromise, but about the staunch defense of universal values. These values, she believes, must endure even when governments collapse. The documentary, while focusing on her public role, also offers intimate glimpses into her personal life, including her wedding and cherished memories of her late father, a celebrated Afghan poet. These moments underscore her deep connection to her homeland, transcending mere politics.

The film concludes with a poignant scene: Bakhtari standing at the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border, gazing across the river at her country. This powerful image captures the profound emotional weight of her role – so near to home, yet unable to return, a stark symbol of exile and longing. "The Last Ambassador" transcends a mere documentary; it is a profound statement of resistance and a compelling call to action. It showcases a woman stripped of her official mandate who steadfastly refuses to surrender her voice. "We must uphold the principles we have established over centuries, regardless of the wishes of a few politicians who may think otherwise," Bakhtari concluded.

Vienna's Filmcasino